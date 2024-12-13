OG Maco Hospitalized Following Alleged Suicide Attempt

The rapper was found unresponsive.

OG Maco shocked fans and peers alike on December 12. The rapper was rushed to an L.A. hospital on Thursday morning after being found unresponsive. Police told TMZ that they were called to the rapper's California home after a neighbor heard a gun shot. OG Maco was found unresponsive on the floor of his home and subsequently taken to surgery. The details surrounding the incident are sparse. The outlet is reporting, however, that all signs seemingly point to a suicide attempt.

OG Maco's manager, Poppa Percccc, told TMZ that the rapper is still alive. He did not provide updates on Maco's condition, but he did urge fans to send their prayers. Los Angeles police claim that a firearm was recovered from the crime scene. It's a shocking turn of events. OG Maco has, however, been open about his struggles with depression in the past. The "U Guessed It" rapper told Complex Magazine that he regularly suffers from depressive bouts. He also opened up about necrotising fasciitis, a flesh eating disease he has suffered from throughout his career.

OG Maco Was Reportedly Rushed Into Surgery

OG Maco told the outlet that the disease made him feel isolated from friends and family. "I was scared, I didn't know what was going to happen," he admitted. "I didn't know if I was going to lose my entire face… Almost did." OG Maco was frank about the severity of his depression, as well. He considered taking his own life on more than one occasion. "I wanted to die a bunch of days," the rapper asserted. "Everybody I really thought would be here, who I really thought I could depend on, weren't there." Maco shared these revelations in 2019.