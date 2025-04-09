Yak Gotti To Be Released From Jail After Three Years

BY Caroline Fisher 501 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Yak Gotti To Be Released Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 17: Yak Gotti attends Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Reportedly, Yak Gotti pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and was sentenced to 12 years, nine months to serve with credit for time served.

It's been a long and difficult legal battle for Yak Gotti. He was originally arrested in May of 2022 and charged in connection to the YSL RICO case. Now, however, it looks like the worst part will be coming to an end very soon. According to XXL, the Atlanta rapper is scheduled to be released from prison today. This comes after he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery.

The judge sentenced him to 12 years, nine months to serve with credit for time served. Reportedly, he negotiated a plea deal yesterday (April 8), and will now begin five years of supervised release. His attorney Bruce Harvey shared a statement with the outlet about this latest update in his case.

Read More: Yak Gotti Faces Further Setbacks Towards Freedom Following Outstanding Warrant Report

Yak Gotti Legal Issues
"Mixed Girl" Private Atlanta Screening
Recording artist Yak Gotti attends the Atlanta private screening of "Mixed Girl" at Silverspot Cinema on May 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"All his other cases have been dismissed or terminated, and there will be no other prosecutions for any alleged conduct while incarcerated," it reads. "It is the height of irony that Yak was acquitted of all conduct related to his alleged Gang and murder charges, and the only conduct for which he has been sentenced is for conduct at the Fulton County jail-the 'most dangerous jail in the United States.'"

Following his release, Yak Gotti will be on probation, and must abide by various conditions. These conditions include not owning a firearm, and not promoting gangs in his music or on social media. In June of 2024, Yak Gotti was hit with various charges including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and riot in a penal system amid his jail stay. This was due to an incident which saw him and several other men allegedly attack another inmate at the Fulton County Jail. In December of the same year, he was acquitted of his charges related to the RICO case. He remained behind bars over the new charges.

Read More: Yak Gotti To Remain Behind Bars While Dealing With Outstanding Warrant

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet Music Yak Gotti To Remain Behind Bars While Dealing With Outstanding Warrant 1346
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet Music Yak Gotti Faces Further Setbacks Towards Freedom Following Outstanding Warrant Report 1183
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet Music Yak Gotti Stabbed In Prison While Awaiting RICO Verdict 2.8K
"Mixed Girl" Private Atlanta Screening Music YSL Woody Takes To The Streets To Advocate For Yak Gotti's Freedom 621