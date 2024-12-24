YSL Woody Takes To The Streets To Advocate For Yak Gotti's Freedom

"Mixed Girl" Private Atlanta Screening
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 04: Recording artist Yak Gotti attends the Atlanta private screening of "Mixed Girl" at Silverspot Cinema on May 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
YSL Woody is showing love.

YSL Woody was a very prominent figure as it pertained to the YSL RICO Trial. He was one of the main witnesses who took to the stand and for the most part, he gave prosecutors the rope a dope. Although some are still mad that he testified at all, others understand that he had a huge part in the fact that Young Thug was eventually able to escape with a deal. Moreover, people like Yak Gotti were eventually acquitted on various charges.

Unfortunately for Gotti, he has yet to be released from the Fulton County Jai. Although he was supposed to be released by now, it just hasn't happened yet. Why? Well, it all has to do with an outstanding warrant. There has been very little leeway given to Gotti, and some are seeing this as a massive injustice that must be resolved sooner rather than later. In fact, it seems as though this is exactly how YSL Woody feels, because he was on the streets today, protesting on the artist's behalf.

YSL Woody Shows up For Yak Gotti

As you can see, YSL Woody was outside holding a "Free Yak Gotti" sign. Meanwhile, another sign said "Free Yak Gotti from the Fulton County Trap House/Jail." There is no telling whether or not this is a strategy that is actually going to work or not. What we do know, however, is that YSL Woody is someone who has become a bit of a social media star as of late, and he seems prepared to do anything to maintain his fame. Whether or not his advocacy for Gotti is genuine, remains to be seen.

Either way, hopefully Yak Gotti is able to find a solution to the current roadblocks he is facing. The entire YSL case has been a fiasco from start to finish, and it seems like nothing ever changes. Only time will tell whether or not he gets out soon.

