Yak Gotti Seen Enjoying A Meal In New Interrogation Video

Yak Gotti is still facing RICO and murder charges in the YSL case, and despite a recent legal win, some other trial elements threaten to impact the public perception of the proceedings. Moreover, this relates to the interrogation video that surfaced with him, and one clip making the social media rounds right now depicts him eating a meal during the session. Of course, the audio isn't the best, so you can't always make out what Yak and interrogators are talking about, but some people launched snitching accusations whereas others characterized it as a completely normal process. At this point of the YSL RICO trial, this is an all too familiar narrative that never really cleared up enough for fans to make conclusive statements.

As such, a lot of people just want to see Yak Gotti make his case in the fairest way possible and close out the YSL RICO case on the most just note. For those unaware, he refused a plea deal around the same time that Young Thug took one, as he and his lawyer plan to take their case to a jury and fight for a not guilty verdict.

Yak Gotti Interrogation Clip

Beyond Yak Gotti, there is one other codefendant left in the YSL RICO case. Shannon Stillwell faces similar charges to Yak's involving alleged murder and alleged gang activity, plus a gun charge as well. Readers may recall that a fellow inmate stabbed him in prison last year, and how he fortunately recovered from the harrowing incident. Their fates remain pretty unclear, as it's difficult to predict where the trial could move next and what decisions could really impact the outcome. Maybe that's just our reflexes talking, as the rest of the trial previously became so chaotic.