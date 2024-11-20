Yak Gotti Secures Major Legal Win In YSL Case

Things are looking up for Yak Gotti.

Young Thug is finally able to put his legal issues behind him for now following a long, chaotic trial. The rapper accepted a plea deal last month and was soon released from prison. He'll spend 15 years on probation, and must abide by various release conditions. Regardless, his supporters are thrilled that he's back home. They're eager to hear what music he has up his sleeve, and glad to see him enjoying his freedom.

Unfortunately, however, the same can't be said for his former co-defendant Yak Gotti. The artist reportedly refused a plea deal around the same time Young Thug accepted one, and he remains behind bars. At the time, his attorney Douglas Weinstein told FOX 5 Atlanta that his client "fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home." Now, he's reportedly secured at least one legal win, according to @ThuggerDaily on X.

Read More: Yak Gotti Refuses Plea Deal Amid YSL RICO Trial

Judge Grants Yak Gotti's Motion For Directed Verdict On Three Charges

Reportedly, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker granted the defense's motion for directed verdict on three drug and weapon charges, meaning he cannot be found guilty. "I do not believe that, even viewing in the light most favorable to the prosecution, there's evidence upon a rational trier of fact could find the essential elements of possession of those particular items," she explained. As for his other charges, it will be up to the jury to decided whether or not he's guilty, per journalist Meghann Cuniff on X. The other charges he's facing include alleged Conspiracy to violate Georgia's RICO Act, Murder, Participation in criminal street gang activity, and more.