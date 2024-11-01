Young Thug Fans Praise His Lawyer Brian Steel Amid Rapper’s Newfound Freedom

Social media users are calling Brian Steel a legend.

Yesterday, Young Thug accepted a plea deal and was finally released from prison. He'll spend 15 years on probation and must abide by various other release conditions, but his fans are thrilled nonetheless. It was undoubtedly a long and difficult battle for everyone involved, including his lawyer, Brian Steel.

Steel made it clear he wasn't going to back down through the entirety of the case and was even willing to end up behind bars himself for his client. For obvious reasons, social media users are singing his praises following his and Young Thug's latest legal win. "BRIAN STEEL JUST BECAME THE HIGHEST PAID LAWYER IN THE WORLD," one X user jokes. "GIVE BRIAN STEEL HIS YSL CHAIN ASAP," another insists.

Young Thug Finally Released From Prison

It goes without saying that Steel has a lot to be proud of today and that this has likely been one of the most memorable moments of his career so far. As for Young Thug's co-defendants, only two remain, Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell. Three others, not including Young Thug himself, also entered guilty pleas earlier this week.

Yesterday, Yak Gotti's attorney Douglas Weinstein revealed that his client turned down a plea deal. Instead, he said he "fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home." If he and Stillwell ultimately decide not to accept plea deals, the trial will reportedly resume on Monday (November 4).

Social Media Users Thank Brian Steel After Young Thug Gets Released