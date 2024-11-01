Young Thug Fans Praise His Lawyer Brian Steel Amid Rapper’s Newfound Freedom

BYCaroline Fisher182 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-YOUNG THUG
Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31 year old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Social media users are calling Brian Steel a legend.

Yesterday, Young Thug accepted a plea deal and was finally released from prison. He'll spend 15 years on probation and must abide by various other release conditions, but his fans are thrilled nonetheless. It was undoubtedly a long and difficult battle for everyone involved, including his lawyer, Brian Steel.

Steel made it clear he wasn't going to back down through the entirety of the case and was even willing to end up behind bars himself for his client. For obvious reasons, social media users are singing his praises following his and Young Thug's latest legal win. "BRIAN STEEL JUST BECAME THE HIGHEST PAID LAWYER IN THE WORLD," one X user jokes. "GIVE BRIAN STEEL HIS YSL CHAIN ASAP," another insists.

Read More: Young Thug's Father Is Unhappy With Son's Ban From Metro Atlanta Following Prison Release

Young Thug Finally Released From Prison

It goes without saying that Steel has a lot to be proud of today and that this has likely been one of the most memorable moments of his career so far. As for Young Thug's co-defendants, only two remain, Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell. Three others, not including Young Thug himself, also entered guilty pleas earlier this week.

Yesterday, Yak Gotti's attorney Douglas Weinstein revealed that his client turned down a plea deal. Instead, he said he "fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home." If he and Stillwell ultimately decide not to accept plea deals, the trial will reportedly resume on Monday (November 4).

Social Media Users Thank Brian Steel After Young Thug Gets Released

What do you think of Young Thug finally getting to go home yesterday? What about social media users thanking his lawyer Brian Steel as a result? Does he deserve all of the praise he's receiving online? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some fans' kind words for Steel down below.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist Almost Breaks Down In Tears While Reacting To Young Thug’s Freedom

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...