Young Thug’s Lawyer Brian Steel Goes Viral For Modeling Rapper’s Fashion Brand

Young Thug fans love Brian Steel.

Young Thug is finally back at home following a long and difficult trial. The rapper accepted a plea deal late last month and will spend 15 years on probation. In addition to this, he must follow various release conditions, including not communicating with any alleged gang members or YSL affiliates. Regardless, his fans and loved ones are glad to see him embracing his newfound freedom. Of course, he couldn't have done any of this without the help of his lawyer Brian Steel, who received a great deal of praise once Young Thug was released.

Immediately, supporters flooded him with messages, thanking him for getting the rapper out. Now, Steel is being applauded for something else entirely: his modeling skills. Recently, Young Thug's fashion brand Sp5der dropped a new ad in which the Atlanta attorney shows off some of the brand's hoodies, sweatpants, and more. "This is too hard," one X user writes in the NFR Podcast's replies. "They need to drop a collab album next," another jokes.

Brian Steel Stars In New Sp5der Ad

It goes without saying that Steel has done a lot for Young Thug, but despite this, he wishes he could have done more. After the verdict was announced, he told reporters outside the courthouse that he wasn't completely satisfied. "As far as Jeffery is feeling now, he knows my feelings, which I am not going to reveal for attorney-client privilege. But, this is not the same as a not guilty verdict," he explained. He later confirmed that Young Thug was still "very happy" to be released. Since getting out of prison, he's reunited with several loved ones, peers, and collaborators.