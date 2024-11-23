Mariah The Scientist & Young Thug Spend Quality Time Together Following His Prison Release

Young Thug is enjoying his freedom.

Late last month, Young Thug finally got out of prison after a long and chaotic trial. He accepted a plea deal and will spend the next 15 years on probation whilst abiding by a list of conditions. These conditions include not contacting any alleged gang members or YSL affiliates except for his brother and Gunna, using his platform to speak out against gang violence, and more. His fans and peers are glad to see him making the most of his newfound freedom after over two years behind bars, and reconnecting with his loved ones.

Immediately after his release, for example, he reunited with his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist. The songstress is currently on tour with Latto and KARRAHBOOO, but evidently, that hasn't stopped her from spending time with her man. Recently, she took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself getting a foot massage from the rapper.

Supporters are happy that the high-profile pair finally gets to enjoy each other's company again, particularly after such an uncertain legal battle. When it was announced that Young Thug would be coming home, Mariah got emotional onstage as she reflected on their journey. "I just want to thank God for the day," she said. "I want to thank him for life, light, and love... for our family and our friends... for Jeff and our relationship... for covering us with the blood of Jesus, protecting us, keeping us safe. Every day. This has really been a long time coming, and it has been really hard. But I'm appreciative that you kept showing up for me and supporting me."