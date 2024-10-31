Young Thug's Conditions Of Release Include No Contact With YSL Members

The rapper has strict rules to follow.

Young Thug is a free man. The rapper accepted a plea deal was sent home on Halloween with 15 years probation. It's a storybook ending to a trial that was defined by its length and its seemingly endless array of drama. Young Thug made a statement following his release in which he vowed to turn over a new leaf. "I'm older, I'm grown now. I'm smarter," the rapper told Judge Paige Reese Whitaker. "It's more things to rap about." To help keep Thugger on the straight and narrow, however, he has been given a detailed list of conditions for release.

Young Thug is banned from the Metro Atlanta for 10 years. There will be exceptions, however, for events like family weddings, funerals, and graduations. He's also banned from promoting gangs or gang culture in any way, shape or form. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker decreed that Young Thug will use his high profile to campaign against gangs, in fact. The rapper has been ordered to do four presentations or concerts a year that are explicitly against gang violence. The most notable condition that was put forth with regards to Thug's release, however, was that he not have any contact with gang members or YSL affiliates.

Young Thug Can No Longer Promote Gangs In His Music

The rapper's affiliation with YSL is what led to his criminal charges in the first place, and the law wants to ensure he doesn't fall back into his old ways. There are two exceptions to the "no contact with gang members" rule. Young Thug will be allowed to speak with his brother, Quantavious Grier, and fellow YSL rapper Gunna. Grier is currently serving a nine year prison sentence after violating his probation in 2023. Which brings us to the consequences. If Thug does not adhere to these conditions of release, than the rapper will be sentenced to prison for at least two decades.