Young Thug’s Sister Provides Exciting Update On Rapper’s New Music

By Caroline Fisher
Entertainment: 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Jan 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug arrives on the red carpet during the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2020 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug fans can't wait to see what he does next.

Last month, Young Thug was released from prison after spending over two years behind bars. The rapper was subject to a lengthy and chaotic RICO trial and eventually accepted a plea deal. Per the deal, he must abide by various release conditions, including not communicating with any alleged gang members or YSL affiliates except his brother and Gunna. This certainly doesn't mean that he doesn't have anything exciting on the way, however.

Earlier today, the rapper's sister Dora Williams took to X to provide his supporters with an update on what he's been working on. According to her, he's taking some time to recover mentally from his legal battle and other personal struggles before releasing anything. Despite this, she says he's hard at work on new material. "My brother is going cr*zy with the new music," she began. "I promise y’all won’t be disappointed. Just give him time to heal mentally. Rmr he lost 4 ppl in 2022 and went to jail, fought a case for 2yrs. In the mix of fighting for his life we lost our sister in 2023. He’s coming."

Young Thug's Sister Dora Says He's "Going Crazy With The New Music"

Of course, this is exciting news for fans, who have been waiting patiently to see what he does next. Lately, he's been spotted reconnecting with old friends and collaborators. Earlier this month, for example, he hit the studio with Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Future. Before that, he shared a tweet that suggested a new Lil Baby collab was on the way. "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter," he wrote.

Supporters are looking forward to hearing what they've cooked up, and expect it to be good. DJ Akademiks even recently claimed that it better be, or else Young Thug risks fans ditching him in favor of Gunna. "If you think you about to cook up some mid and think we finna cancel Gunna, who is cooking up pure crack cocaine? It's not gonna happen," the internet personality said.

