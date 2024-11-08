Young Thug's Sister Wards Off Clout Chasers And Speaks On Thug's Trauma Behind Bars

Thugger is just as human as the rest of us.

Young Thug chose to lay relatively low after his release from prison due to his non-negotiated plea deal in the YSL RICO case after over 900 days of incarceration. While this is completely understandable and reasonable for someone who endured what he endured, some fans are sadly more concerned with his next public outing and on capitalizing on the interest around this situation. In fact, Thugger's sister Dora Williams took to Twitter on Thursday (November 7) to call this behavior out a week after his release. She called for more sympathy, patience, understanding, and love rather than people wanting to get something out of his freedom.

"I really wish everyone value the fact that my brother is human & actually went thru a lot of trauma," Dora Williams expressed about her brother Young Thug. "As did his family. If he’s asking for you to come around him it’s to just chill not gain clout. You all will have that opportunity when he’s ready. Rn, shower him with love pls." Thug was rumored to pop out for a Colorado University football game, but it seems like this didn't pan out.

Young Thug's Sister Speaks Out

But Young Thug has made it clear that he's around and reconnecting with his world, even if it's in ways that still protect his privacy and personal process. For example, he joined his lawyer Brian Steel via FaceTime to briefly speak to Emory University law students, and also linked up with T.I. to mark his first official post-prison appearance. The Atlanta rapper must be juggling a whole lot of wishes, obligations, opportunities, and to-do-list items right now, and we're happy to wait as long as we have to if he wants to make a comeback.