Young Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel Hailed As "The Best Attorney Money Can Buy" After Choosing To Spend Jail Sentence With His Client

Young Thug and Brian Steel might be having some sleepovers soon.

Young Thug is someone who is currently going through a hard case. The YSL Rico trial has been a mess from the start until now. Overall, the prosecution appears to be disorganized. Moreover, there have been allegations of misconduct and corruption. Case in point, Thug's lawyer Brian Steel was in court on Monday where he accused Judge Glanville of coercing the state's witnesses into testifying. Steel refused to give up evidence or his sources, and he was subsequently held in contempt of court.

Eventually, Steel was allowed back in the courtroom where he was then given a 20-day jail sentence. He will get to serve this sentence on the weekends, which means his next 10 weekends are booked off. However, Steel was able to win one stipulation here. Essentially, he will be allowed to spend these 20 days in jail with Young Thug. This allows him to talk legal strategy with his client, although it seems like the two have genuinely become friends throughout this whole ordeal.

Brian Steel And Young Thug Are Locked In

Overall, fans watching the trial have been impressed with Steel. Following his arrest and subsequent desire to be incarcerated with Thugger, fans took to social media to call Steel a hero. Furthermore, some believe he is the best lawyer out there. In the tweets below, those following the trial proclaimed that Steel will have no trouble finding clients in the future, especially with how hard he works for them. If your lawyer is willing to be locked up with you, then it's safe to say he believes in your case. Only time will tell whether or not Steel and Thug will be able to win this trial, which could go on for another three years.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of this move from Brian Steel, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the YSL trial has gotten out of hand? What do you make of the judge giving Steel jail time in this instance? Do you believe Steel and Thugger will win the case in the end? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

