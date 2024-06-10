Young Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel Taken Into Custody After Accusing Judge And The State Of Coercing Witnesses

The Young Thug trial went off the rails today.

Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel has been taken into custody amidst the YSL RICO trial. Overall, it appears to have stemmed from his accusation that the judge and the state were allegedly attempting to coerce witnesses. This information comes to us from the account THUGGERDAILY which has been instrumental in documenting the Young Thug trial. As the account explains, Steel alleged that he had evidence pertaining to this supposed coercion. However, he was unwilling to give up his source.

Subsequently, the judge hounded Steel for proof and threatened to have him taken into custody for contempt of court. Steel stood his ground while many of Thugger's other lawyers came into the picture to stand up for their colleague. Eventually, Steel was taken away in handcuffs in what was one of the most harrowing moments of the trial thus far. It was shocking to everyone in the court, and many online are reeling from what they just witnessed.

Young Thug Trial Continues To Devolve

The YSL trial has already been through numerous twists and turns at this point. Many feel as though Thugger has been treated unfairly throughout the trial, while others think it has been going on for too long. Some analysts believe it could last until 2027, which has been described as ludicrous. With this latest development, there is no denying that some sort of domino effect will be set off here. This is a developing story, and we will continue to follow it.