Young Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel Taken Into Custody After Accusing Judge And The State Of Coercing Witnesses

BYAlexander Cole5.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Performs At L'Eden By Perrier-Jouët In Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 06: Rapper Young Thug attends L'Eden by Perrier-Jouët on December 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët)
The Young Thug trial went off the rails today.

Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel has been taken into custody amidst the YSL RICO trial. Overall, it appears to have stemmed from his accusation that the judge and the state were allegedly attempting to coerce witnesses. This information comes to us from the account THUGGERDAILY which has been instrumental in documenting the Young Thug trial. As the account explains, Steel alleged that he had evidence pertaining to this supposed coercion. However, he was unwilling to give up his source.

Subsequently, the judge hounded Steel for proof and threatened to have him taken into custody for contempt of court. Steel stood his ground while many of Thugger's other lawyers came into the picture to stand up for their colleague. Eventually, Steel was taken away in handcuffs in what was one of the most harrowing moments of the trial thus far. It was shocking to everyone in the court, and many online are reeling from what they just witnessed.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: Prosecutors Reveal Whether Or Not YFN Lucci Will Testify

Young Thug Trial Continues To Devolve

The YSL trial has already been through numerous twists and turns at this point. Many feel as though Thugger has been treated unfairly throughout the trial, while others think it has been going on for too long. Some analysts believe it could last until 2027, which has been described as ludicrous. With this latest development, there is no denying that some sort of domino effect will be set off here. This is a developing story, and we will continue to follow it.

Let us know what you think of this development, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about this trial so far? Do you believe that Young Thug will have to be on trial until 2027? Do you believe he has been treated unfairly throughout all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Gunna Subtly Calls For Young Thug’s Release Amid RICO Trial

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Birthday Bash 2018MusicYoung Thug Trial: Rapper's Lawyer Goes Off On "Biased" Judge, Demands He Recuse Himself12.9K
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - ArrivalsMusicYoung Thug Trial: Lil Woody Takes Jail Time Over Testifying10.7K
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; GreetMusicYoung Thug Trial: Court Erupts In Laughter After State's Witness Calls "Lifestyle" A "Banger"14.8K
Onyx Mondays Hosted by Young ThugMusicYFN RICO Trial Adds Gunna, Young Thug, & Lil Baby To Prosecution's Witness List: Report12.3K