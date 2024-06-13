Young Thug Trial: Brian Steel Compares The DA To "Communist Russia"

Brian Steel is working harder than ever.

If you have been keeping up with the Young Thug trial, you know that it has been a bit of a mess. Overall, the prosecution has been disorganized, while the witnesses on the stand have mostly wasted the court's time. There is a sense that this trial could go on all the way until 2027, which would simply be disastrous. However, it was this week's events that left the public stunned. By now, you probably know that Thug's lawyer Brian Steel was held in contempt, and subsequently arrested.

This all stemmed from Steel's allegation that Judge Ural Glanville and the state held an ex parte meeting in which they allegedly coerced Lil Woody into testifying. Steel was sentenced to 20 days in jail, although he was eventually given bond. Today, Steel continued to work hard for his client. In fact, he continued to accuse the state of coercion, noting that Woody is constantly being swarmed by the DA. This then led Steel to compare the DA and its actions to that of "Communist Russia."

The Young Thug Trial Has Been Wild

It was yet another viral moment in court that just goes to show that Steel is willing to do anything for his clients. He is a lawyer who cares deeply about Thug's freedom, and in the last week alone, he has been hailed as a hero of sorts. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how this trial moves on from the last week's events. At this point, trust in the prosecution is at an all-time low, and if things continue this way, the public outcry will only grow louder.