Young Thug Trial Update: Judge Excuses Several Jurors
The judge heard from 13 jurors today, who asked to be excused from the YSL trial.
A judge excused several jurors involved in the YSL case from their duties. The judge overseeing the trial involving Young Thug made the decision after hearing of the hardships they faced since proceedings began.
Per AJC journalist Jozsef Papp who has been covering the Young Thug trial, several jurors explained that they’ve undergone medical procedures and a loss of income since jury selection began. Papp reported that the judge excused 10 jurors so far.
“We have started to hear hardships. Juror #230 has been excused after providing proper documentation; Juror #354 has been excused after having surgery a couple of weeks ago,” Papp tweeted.
Papp also reported another juror had plans to travel before the trial. The judge gave the green light to the juror, though they’ll need to provide proper documentation.
“Juror #153 is in Egypt and then to India; travel was booked in advance. Judge asked him to come back with proper documentation to be excused,” Papp wrote.
A fourth juror was also excused from the YSL trial after losing income.
“He is a streamer, switched games and lost a lot of money and viewership. Has been doing @UberEats to mitigate. He was speaking fast so judge asked him to slow down. ‘It’s not an auction,’ Glanville said,” Papp tweeted.
It’s been a chaotic week in the courtroom during the YSL trial. Last week, a hearing ended early after a co-defendant appeared to hand a pill to Young Thug. Authorities later took the defendant to a hospital after allegedly trying to ingest the remainder of the drugs on him. However, Thug’s attorney said the judge cleared Young Thug of wrongdoing.
We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the case.