It seems that Young Thug and company’s case will unfortunately take longer than expected to get underway. New reports suggest that the court delayed jury selection in the YSL trial in order to account for excused jurors. Moreover, Judge Glanville said that they summoned an additional 300 potential participants to replace those who couldn’t attend.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 01: Rapper Young Thug attends 1st Party of The Year at Gold Room on January 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Furthermore, the court heard from about 13 potential jurors on Wednesday (January 25) who sought excuse from the trial. As YSL’s case could last up to a year, another delay in the process doesn’t bode well for that timeline. Still, fans decided between faith in an appropriate jury or doubt of more time stuck in the process.

Moreover, these reports came from reporters on Twitter who covered the jury selection process. “Judge Glanville said they’ve summoned ANOTHER group of 300 jurors to replace some of the folks excused for hardships,” tweeted journalist Shaddi Abusaid. “They’ll report Feb. 24.”

Meanwhile, AJC journalist Jozsef Papp reported on the excused jurors in the selection process. Furthermore, judges relinquished potential jurors of their duties for a variety of reasons.

“We have started to hear hardships,” he tweeted earlier this week. “Juror #230 has been excused after providing proper documentation; Juror #354 has been excused after having surgery a couple of weeks ago.

“Juror #153 is in Egypt and then to India; travel was booked in advance. Judge asked him to come back with proper documentation to be excused,” he added. When speaking of another juror, Papp wrote, “He is a streamer, switched games and lost a lot of money and viewership. Has been doing Uber Eats to mitigate. He was speaking fast so judge asked him to slow down.”

Juror #153 is in Egypt and then to India; travel was booked in advance. Judge asked him to come back with proper documentation to be excused. — Jozsef Papp (@JozsefPapp_) January 25, 2023

Juror #457 excused after explaining multiple financial hardships. He is a streamer, switched games and lost a lot of money and viewership. Has been doing @UberEats to mitigate.

He was speaking fast so judge asked him to slow down.

“It’s not an auction," Glanville said. #YSL — Jozsef Papp (@JozsefPapp_) January 25, 2023

Also, these developments in the case occurred alongside other court mishaps. Recently, Thug’s legal team denied that he had knowledge of a codefendant slipping him a Percocet in the middle of a hearing. While authorities apprehended the codefendant promptly and Thug maintained his innocence, they are murky waters to travel.

Still, what do you think of the YSL trial’s jury selection process delayed by a couple more weeks? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest on Young Thug and the YSL RICO case.