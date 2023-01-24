Young Thug’s legal team says that the rapper was surprised when a co-defendant handed him a prescription pain pill during court last week. The prosecution claims that Thug and co-defendant Kahlieff Adams conducted a “hand-to-hand” drug exchange. Thug’s defense attorneys, Keith Adams and Brian Steel, say this is a misrepresentation of the incident.

In a motion filed on Monday, the legal team argues the prosecution made their accusation to deliberately poison the jury. They also reference painting Thug in a bad light for the media.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Young Thug performs at halftime during the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“It is patently clear from the images that there was no communication, solicitation or request from Mr. Williams prior to that,” his attorneys said.

“It is absolutely bewildering as to why the state would blatantly misrepresent the reason for the cessation of courtroom activities in its motion when it knew that assertion was inaccurate,” Thug’s attorneys wrote.

Courtroom security footage revealed the incident, which shows Adams visibly placing something in Thug’s hand. The state alleges the object was a Percocet.

In a message sent to CNN, Adams wrote that Young Thug “IMMEDIATELY gave it to the courtroom deputy that was directly in front of him.”

Deputies say they found Percocet, marijuana, and more on Adams.

Young Thug is facing charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as other charges. Defense attorneys maintain YSL is only a record label. Unfortunately for Thug, several members the organization have stated that YSL is a gang in exchange for plea deals.

Jury selection for the trial will continue on Wednesday.