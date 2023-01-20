Young Thug has spent the majority of the last year behind bars. Ahead of the YSL RICO trial’s official start earlier this month, several of his co-defendants (including Gunna) copped plea deals for themselves. This leaves the label’s head to face the music from the judge chiefly on his own. Unfortunately, a recent courtroom incident has left some speculating on whether the So Much Fun hitmaker will walk away as a free man.

On Thursday (January 19), footage accordingly began circulating online showing co-defendant Kahlieff Adams hand-delivering a Percocet pill to Thugger. As Complex reports, a deputy subsequently took note of the transfer. He promptly confronted the rapper, who evidently didn’t hesitate to hand over the pill.

Recording Artist Young Thug arrives to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Afterward, Adams underwent a search for other drugs. Authorities uncovered more Percocet pills, as well as marijuana and tobacco. The latter two were earlier “wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to conceal the odour.”

It’s also been said that the same co-defendant ingested additional contraband in an effort to conceal it. Officers brought him to Grady Hospital, and prosecutors filed a motion asking the court to “make a finding of fact that Court was delayed on January 18, 2023, because of the actions of Defendant Williams and Defendant Adams.”

Young Thug’s lawyer, Keith Adams, has since shared a statement on his client’s behalf. “The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom yesterday,” the attorney later told the media. “One of the co-defendants, on his way to the restroom, attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy. Did not know what it was, turned it over to the deputy right away.”

An attorney (Keith Adams) for Young Thug responded to the allegations that his client was involved in the drug deal.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LEhNvFhbKX — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 20, 2023

Of course, the footage of the courtroom drama has the internet asking all kinds of questions. While some are convinced that the Atlanta-based artist is a part of a set-up, others believe he may actually be enjoying his time in jail.

“This man Young Thug got caught being passed a perc IN COURT,” one person specifically wrote. “At some time we must revisit the whole ‘Free You’ rhetoric and change it to ‘Wish You The Best, Hope You Learn.'”

Others chimed in with funny reaction videos displaying how they believe interactions between the rapper and his lawyers may have gone earlier this week.

Scroll further to see more comedic Twitter reactions to all the drama. Afterward, you can catch up on the YSL RICO trial’s latest updates here.

Thug’s lawyer the moment this happened https://t.co/0a2lHkl9L1 pic.twitter.com/brDUEOwsMH — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) January 19, 2023

This man Young Thug got caught being passed a perc IN COURT. At some time we must revisit the whole “Free You” rhetoric and change it to “Wish You The Best, Hope You Learn.” — Certified Vakabon (@platini954) January 20, 2023

No one



Young Thug while fighting for his life in court : pic.twitter.com/tmzP9CfL6N — Mikeyoq (@TheOnleyMicah) January 20, 2023

the sheriff when he saw young thug get passed a perc pic.twitter.com/tgbeDWJJEb — sage 🫡 (@sageBiTT) January 20, 2023

Thug Attorney looking at that man like this https://t.co/mlbdo49xRL pic.twitter.com/eYaswumkSS — Blackest in the Room (@WholesomeBlkMan) January 20, 2023

I just know I didn't see that someone gave Young Thug a percocet in the courtroom. I just know I didn't. pic.twitter.com/svFezTAu4j — Hendrix Monae (@HendrixMonae) January 20, 2023

Young Thug after spending almost a year in jail https://t.co/4G3Tk3tZzA pic.twitter.com/pbcFwikhBs — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) January 20, 2023

Thug’s lawyer the moment this happened https://t.co/GBypKL7rzl pic.twitter.com/zw9zSZeGGn — Protector of the Realm (@SirWhyDoThat) January 19, 2023

Young Thug's lawyer rn, niggah you making this shitt difficult pic.twitter.com/LvmQ6Z4mXu — Kidd Eazi (@KiddEazi1) January 20, 2023

Young Thug when dog had the nerve to passed them perks in broad day. pic.twitter.com/EAGZeJsm2i — スター (@litostarr) January 20, 2023

