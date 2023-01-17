As Young Thug’s RICO trial is underway, Sheek Louch is one of many artists chiming in on snitching in the YSL case. The Lox member recently spoke to VladTV for an interview, about 20 years since first connecting. Moreover, the rapper called Thugger’s situation “all the way horrible,” especially when it comes to his Young Stoner Life cohorts.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 10: Sheek Louch of The Lox performs onstage during day 2 of 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 10, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Furthermore, readers likely know the debacle around snitching that the YSL case provoked, despite it being a tale as old as time. While many artists indicted in the case took plea deals, Young Thug still sits with 13 other codefendants. However, high-profile releases such as Gunna made people question the terms of these deals. After all, they are an admission of guilt in theory, but many believe the exitors have placed that guilt on Thugger.

Moreover, if you’re a member of VladTV‘s YouTube channel, you can access Sheek’s full interview where he details his thoughts on the case. However, they released a short snippet from the sit-down where his opinions become clear. Moreover, he tied it into his new track, “Loyal Or Stupid.”

“I’m definitely talking from a different age right now,” the Yonkers MC began. “I’m a hundred years old, Vlad, so my definition of keeping it real is different maybe right now than what it was back then, you know what I mean? So loyal or stupid is ‘Don’t be loyal to these dudes that’s not really loyal to you,‘ man. Or even to themselves.

YSL’s alleged co-founder reacts to Gunna’s Instagram post and calls out those who liked & commented. pic.twitter.com/2MM0Yn0Hkb — 4thQuarterTV (@4thQuarterTV_) January 11, 2023

“Listen, I think it’s all the way horrible,” he continued. “Whatever you’re involved in, man, if you’re not gonna go all the way with it, man, it’s no place for that kind of s**t… If you’re in it- Thug, I would get rid of all these motherf***kers around you, man. Just take whatever they’re gonna give you, and that’s that, dawg. Stop relying on these other guys, man, they’re not down with you. How about that?

“I don’t even know these rappers to even speak on them as far as what happened all the way out there and all that s**t. But dude, from what I’m seeing, it’s crazy. I know he’s sitting back and being like ‘God damn, we was homies.’ Right?”

To close things out, Sheek took the time to recognize that this is affecting all sides, and that multiple perspectives are at play.

“If everybody would’ve just shut the f**k up,” he stated, “nobody would’ve been in that much trouble. I mean, they know what they know, of course. We know that, right? They know what they know, but still, it’s no space for n***as talking, man. That’s just making everything worse. That’s why they separate you, they give you separate lawyers, they do all that kind of s**t. It’s crazy. God bless the- I don’t even know Thug like that, but God bless you, bro. It’s f***ed up for you.”

What do you think of Sheek Louch's recent comments about Young Thug and snitching in the YSL trial?