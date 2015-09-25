Sheek Louch was just another kid growing up in Brooklyn when at the age of 12 his friend Jadakiss encouraged him to start rhyming. The two would later team up with Styles P to form the rap group The LOX. The trio was discovered by Mary J. Blige and consequently landed a deal with Bad Boy Records. Sheek and crew later left Bad Boy and joined the Ruff Ryders group with DMX. A natural entrepreneur, Sheek Louch started his own label with fellow LOX members called D-Block. Sheek has had a prolific career, working with Ghostface Killah and other members of the Wu Tang Clan. He has also released 5 solo studio albums, with a 6th coming out in 2015.