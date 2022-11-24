The LOX have endured an exciting year and a half since their appearance on Verzuz. Though there’s no word of a new project from the Yonkers group dropping in the near future, each member has delivered excellent solo efforts including Sheek Louch.

Though 2021 was a rather quiet year of releases for Donnie G, he came back strong this year. In October, he kept up the Halloween tradition with the release of Gorillaween Vol. 4. Now, he’s back with the fifth installment in the Beast Mode series. Sheek’s new project contains 12 songs in total with appearances from some of his frequent collaborators. Jadakiss and Styles P show up separately on the tracklist before joining forces with Sheek for a reunion of the LOX with “Terminator Lox.” Meanwhile, Fat Joe helps Sheek kick off the project. The LOX rapper also reunites with Wu Block collaborator Ghostface Killah for “Hibiscus.” Additionally, Tony Moxberg, Dyce Payne, and M.O.P join Sheek on his latest effort.

For anyone who closely followed Sheek Louch’s Beast Mode series, you surely won’t be disappointed by the latest entry. Sheek’s still rapping at a high caliber and the numerous appearances from rap heavyweights provide an exciting touch across the board.

Beast Mode 5 arrives just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. However, he’s following up the project with a performance alongside The LOX this weekend, The Yonkers-based trio will perform at the Stop The Violence concert at St. George Theatre on Nov. 26th. The group will perform alongside Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and The Waterteam. And, holding down the boards for the evening is Funk Flex. It’s definitely a show you don’t want to miss out on. Hopefully, Sheek will perform a few cuts off of his latest project.

Check out Sheek Louch’s Beast Mode 5 ft. Jadakiss, Styles P, Ghostface Killah, and more below. Let us know your favorite track in the comments.