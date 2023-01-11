Following his release from Georgia’s Fulton County Jail last month, Gunna has taken to his social media to break his silence.

Sharing a photo of himself sitting on a couch, the “pushin P” rapper penned on Instagram Tuesday night, “N****s acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side.”

Seemingly sending a shoutout to Young Thug and Yak Gotti, who are both allegedly affiliated with YSL, Gunna also wrote, “#YslTheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACK!!!!!”

As HotNewHipHop previously reported, Gunna became a free man in December after entering an Alford plea and spending seven months behind bars.

Clarifying things in a statement, the rapper shared last month, “When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a ‘gang’; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations.”

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he also revealed at the time.

YSL, also known as Young Stoner Life, is currently in the middle of a high-profile RICO case. With Young Thug still in jail, the trial’s jury selection began this past Monday (January 9).

Appearing in court over the past several weeks, Thugger’s past song lyrics have recently come into question, sparking an online discussion. A judge recently went viral after reading out lines from his 2016 song “Slime Sh*t.”

Young Thug after the judge read the lyrics… pic.twitter.com/hx91ITdiOf — Dean Roberts (@TheVeganBoss) January 6, 2023

Thug when he hears the judge reading his lyrics: pic.twitter.com/7wu9tfA1eQ — Petecisco Alindor (@alerts_here_) January 6, 2023

Rap is entertainment. They ain’t gonna arrest Denzel for what he said in Training Day 😂🤣🤣 — Edwin Guzman (@dewin707) January 6, 2023

