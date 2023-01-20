Young Thug Accused Of Receiving Drugs From Co-Defendant In Court
A video shows a YSL co-defendant slipping Thug a Percocet. His attorney issued a statement.
The YSL Rico case has enough drama already, but this latest update could spell more trouble for Young Thug. Jury selection for the case involving 14 co-defendants is underway, and as information about the vetting process has surfaced, so has a new report about Thugger allegedly engaging in a drug deal in the middle of a hearing.
This seems far-fetched, but according to prosecutors, the ordeal was captured by court security cameras. WSB-TV‘s Michael Seiden shared updates, and the video footage, to Twitter.
“My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a ‘hand-to-hand’ drug deal in court,” Seiden tweeted.
“Prosecutors say the surveillance shows Adams walk over to where Young Thug is seated with his attorney,” he continued. “And then drop a Percocet in his hand. A deputy confronts Young Thug and he turns over the pill to authorities.”
Additionally, when a deputy searched Adams, he was found with more contraband.
“They found him in possession of Percocet, marijuana and tobacco wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to conceal the odor of weed, according to investigators,” Seiden also shared.
It was further stated that Adams attempted to conceal the remaining contraband by ingesting it. He was rushed to a local hospital.
Meanwhile, Young Thug’s attorney, Keith Adams, spoke with the press about the allegations. According to him, his client didn’t know of his co-defendant’s plans. Check that out below.