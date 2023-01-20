More information is being shared about Young Thug and Kahlieff Adams’s drug exchange in court. Yesterday (January 20), a video surfaced showing Adams walking past the rapper’s table in court before slipping something into his hand. It was discovered to be a Percocet, and quickly, Adams was searched. It’s reported that he also had marijuana and tobacco products. Adams is also said to have several additional counts added to his charges.

Later, Thug’s attorney said the rapper didn’t know anything about a drug deal in court and didn’t orchestrate anything with Adams.

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

“Defendant Adams was taken to Grady Hospital after he appeared to ingest other items of contraband that he held on his person, in an effort to conceal the extent of his crimes within the courtroom,” the District Attorneys’ Office wrote in court documents.

A lawyer for another co-defendant also submitted paperwork of their own, and they want a full investigation into the incident. Their version of events slightly differs from what the D.A. shared.

“Shortly after Mr. Adams is taken to the back holding cells,” they wrote. “While in the Courtroom the undersigned Attorney, his client, and several other individuals could hear loud banging and yelling coming from the holding area where Mr. Adams was being held. While the disturbance took place several officers ran into the courtroom and went into the holding area where Mr. Adams was being held.”

WATCH: ANOTHER incident of contraband in the #YoungThug case today. That's at least 3 separate incidents in a week's time.

Judge: "..as a result of that and subsequent investigation one of our inmates, unfortunately, had to go to Grady hospital" The defendant is Kahlieff Adams pic.twitter.com/bkZtvylyHr — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) January 18, 2023

It was said that “at least two officers” removed “their belts and firearms” before rushing into the holding area. The lawyer called the sound “distressing,” and when Adams’s attorney asked to check on her client, she was denied. Following the incident, “all Defendants were removed from the Court room.”

“According to the State Mr. Adams was transported to Hospital because he allegedly ingested the contraband, however upon information and belief, Mr. Adams was also transported because he needed medical assistance after being tased several times by officers.”

the DA’s version of what happened after this Percocet handoff to Young Thug



vs.



a lawyer for a separate YSL defendant, calling for a full investigation + alleging officers removed their belts/firearms before “loud banging and yelling” from the holding area pic.twitter.com/u3qRoyYB0X — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) January 20, 2023

The lawyer accused prosecutors of polluting the narrative of what happened. It is unclear if Young Thug will face additional charges.

Read through both statements above.