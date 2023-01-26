As Young Thug’s trial continues to develop, the Atlanta rapper already looks tired and done with court in a new video. While there’s been no shortage of notable moments or important decisions, Thugger rested his head on a table as if it was all passing him by with the same boredom. Moreover, the last court antic he experienced was an impromptu drug deal that left him stunned, according to his lawyers.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 15: Young Thug performs during Gunna Presents New Album “DS4EVER” Concert at The Masquerade on January 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“It is patently clear from the images that there was no communication, solicitation or request from Mr. Williams prior to that,” they stated. “It is absolutely bewildering as to why the state would blatantly misrepresent the reason for the cessation of courtroom activities in its motion when it knew that assertion was inaccurate.”

Still, authorities searched co-defendant Kahlieff Adams after he tried to hand Thug a Percocet during a hearing. Moreover, they found more drugs like marijuana and additional pills. Since this isn’t the only time YSL co-defendants have tried to smuggle contraband, this case has everyone on edge. Many pray for YSL’s triumph, but some question their actions more stringently.

Regardless, Thug’s judge excused several jurors from trial after many requested an exit. The reasons vary; some cited financial hardship, while another sought dismissal because of surgery just weeks prior. At this moment, it’s hard to say how these excusals will affect Thug’s case. Even if these might be jurors that would’ve helped the 31-year-old, the case is too difficult to call.

y'all pages will post vids of young thug resting his head for a second when nothing happening in court but won't post videos of him smiling with his boys🤦‍♂️



stop spreading doom and gloom… let it play out, the man is in there 8 hours a day every single day pic.twitter.com/SVv0lH5bkY — YSL RICO UPDATES ひ (@ThuggerDaily) January 25, 2023

Also, these new developments struck readers with a different context this time around after we learned of Thug’s come-up recently. Furthermore, T.I. explained why he didn’t give any money to him or to 21 Savage as they blew up.

“I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists, when they come up to me—you know. 21 Savage, [Young] Thug, a lot of ’em come up to me, ‘Ay man, just give me a million, Tip. Just give me a million. I don’t care what you do. Just give me a million and let me handle it from there.'”

“If I give you a million,” he continued, “I gotta take back some that’s gon’ be way more and we ain’t gon’ be able to be friends no more. And I always tell them, don’t worry about the money up front ’cause it gon’ come. I remember telling that to Slime, I remember telling that to 21. And even Savage, anytime he see me now, ‘Hey, it came.’ That put a smile on my face because I just know how impactful every generation has the opportunity to be. even more than the last.”

However, what do you think of Young Thug looking tired in court in a new video?