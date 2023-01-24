All money isn’t good money, or so they say, and T.I. explains why that belief rings true in the entertainment industry. We often see artists complaining about record deals they can’t get out of—some even opting to take their labels to court. While visiting Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, T.I. broke down those controversial 360 deals. He also shared why he didn’t give 21 Savage or Young Thug deals or advances when they were aspiring artists on the rise.

“A 360 means that you have accepted something from the label that has given them the right to accept a percentage of—the call it ancillaries. All of your ancillary business. That means your tour money, that means if you got sponsorship dollars.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) 21 Savage and T.I. attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Sharpe was surprised that artists actually agreed to those deals. T.I. replied by suggesting it was a common practice.

“Most times, most artists are only looking for what they’re getting right then,” said the Rap mogul. “Because what we always had was ideas and what the industry has is access. So, we usually exchange our ideas for their access.”

T.I. recalled being young and challenged by a relative to learn all he could about the industry before pursuing a Rap career. When he got older, T.I. was ahead of his peers because he knew what to look for.

He shared that information with up-and-comers he was introduced to, like 21 Savage and Young Thug.

“I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists, when they come up to me—you know. 21 Savage, [Young] Thug, a lot of ’em come up to me, ‘Ay man, just give me a million, Tip. Just give me a million. I don’t care what you do. Just give me a million and let me handle it from there.'”

T.I. said he refused to do that.

“Because if I give you a million, I gotta take back some that’s gon’ be way more and we ain’t gon’ be able to be friends no more. And I always tell them, don’t worry about the money up front ’cause it gon’ come. I remember telling that to Slime, I remember telling that to 21. And even Savage, anytime he see me now, ‘Hey, it came.'”

“That put a smile on my face because I just know how impactful every generation has the opportunity to be. even more than the last.”

Watch T.I. chop it up with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay above.