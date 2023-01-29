While a lot of rappers stick to what they blew up with, it’s more common by the day to see them venture into other fields. T.I. just shared his top five list of rappers turned actors with Jalen Rose on the Renaissance Man podcast. Moreover, his list includes a lot of the classic heavy hitters that can’t escape a mention.

“Name me your top five rappers turned actors,” Rose asked the Atlanta MC, who laughed at the question

“Damn,” the rapper began. “Tupac, Will Smith, Cube, Ice-T… man, Queen Latifah.”

To give credit where it’s due, it seemed like T.I. had his answers on lock quite quickly. Furthermore, all those names are legendary when it comes to crossing mediums over. Also, it’s funny to hear the 42-year-old talk about acting considering Morgan Freeman got him fired from a movie.

T.I.’s (Almost) Big Break

However, to be fair, T.I. almost made it big in that industry, as well. During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, he talked about how he was almost cast for Nick Cannon’s role in the film Drumline.

“[Dallas Austin] was telling me about his first film,” he said. “I was always like, ‘Yo bruh, put me in it.’ And he was like, ‘Aight, yeah man. Say less.’ He sent me to go read and I read and they were like, ‘Man, you got to learn how to play the drums.’ And I was like, ‘I could play like I could play the drums.’ They were like, ‘Nah, you gotta learn how.’ I was like, ‘Man, I don’t wanna do that.’

“I just didn’t want to commit myself to it at the time. It wasn’t there,” the “Live Your Life” star continued. “But I read, and I didn’t get it, and that movie went on to be Drumline. Yeah, I was reading for Nick Cannon’s part.

“Look, that opened the door for me to do ATL,” he added. “After I didn’t get the role for Drumline, I went back to Dallas and said, ‘Man, next time, bruh, just give me the role. I ain’t going to read or nothing. Just give me the role.’ And he was like, ‘Cool,’ and he just gave the role for Rashad in ATL.”

Still, what do you think of T.I.'s top five rappers turned actors list? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, log back into HNHH for the latest lists and ranking of the game's best from the game's best.