Top 5 rappers
- MusicIce-T Responds To Praise From Snoop Dogg "Thanks For The LOVE"Ice-T appreciated being put in Snoop's top 5 west coast rappers list.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicT.I. Names His Top Five Rappers Turned ActorsWhile the Atlanta pioneer is no stranger to the screen, he went through some classic picks in his countdown.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNia Long Names Her Top 5 Rappers Of All TimeIt seems the actress is a huge fan of east coast artists.By Erika Marie
- MusicMissy Elliott Beams After Lil Wayne Gives Her No. 1 Spot On His Top 5 Rappers ListWeezy has always shown Missy love and after being asked to name his Top 5 rappers, he said: "It's always gonna be first Missy Elliott."By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Kim "Pleads The Fifth" When Asked About "Top 5" Rappers, But Names Biggie & DrakeWho do you think her other three choices could be?By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Thug Explains Controversial JAY-Z Comments & Names His Top 5 RappersYoung Thug clarifies his comments about JAY-Z from last year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Bieber Reveals His Top 5 Rappers ListJustin Bieber's Top 5 Rappers list has changed in the last few years.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean Gives Fat Joe His Top 5 Favorite Rappers ListBig Sean includes The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z on his list of the Top 5 favorite rappers of all-time.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJack Harlow Names Top 5 Favorite RappersJack Harlow recently proved himself to be a student of the game, unveiling an impressive list of his top five favorite rappers.By Mitch Findlay
- RandomDrake's Top 5 Rappers Ever List Will Surprise YouDrake admits his Top 5 Rappers of All Time list includes Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, The Notorious B.I.G, Andre 3000, and one very surprising name.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWale Names His Era's Best Rappers: Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Meek Mill & MoreBig Sean and Big K.R.I.T. round out the list.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIce Cube Divulges His Top 5 Rappers Dead Or AliveIce Cube is a mainstay on Top 5 lists. Here's his.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Trashes 6ix9ine In New Interview & Names His Top 5 RappersTrippie Redd names Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and others in his Top 5.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross Names His Top 5 Rappers Dead Or AliveRick Ross couldn't choose between Tupac and Nipsey Hussle for his final pick.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj's Barbz Come For Megan Thee Stallion After She Names Her Top 5 Female MCsThey're not happy.By hnhh
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Lists Her Top 5 Female Rappers EverWho made the list?By Alex Zidel
- MusicSada Baby Says Eminem Isn't A Top 5 Rapper From DetroitEminem is not included on Sada Baby's list.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAllen Iverson Ranks Top-5 Rappers, Movies & All-Time NBA Starting 5“Here are some things about Allen Iverson that I want you to know, by Allen Iverson.”By Kyle Rooney
- MusicJonah Hill Names His Top 5 Rappers Of All Time: Kendrick Lamar, Big L, & MoreHe names Kendrick Lamar "one of the most singular important artists" today.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Unveils His Top 5 Rappers Of All TimeGucci Mane truly and confidently believes he is the G.O.A.T.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Doesn't Want To Be The Greatest Rapper AliveMiss him with that discussion.By Matthew Parizot
- SportsDo You Agree With Lonzo Ball's Top 5 Rappers Of All Time?Top 5 all time in order...By Kyle Rooney