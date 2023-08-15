Ice-T Responds To Praise From Snoop Dogg “Thanks For The LOVE”

Everyone has a different take on their greatest rappers of all time lists. Whether they’re asked for a top 5 or a Mount Rushmore, or if they’re given any stipulations or simply open to interpretation, every answer is different. In a recent interview, Snoop Dogg was asked for his take on the 5 best west coast rappers. In his response, he listed Ice Cube, Ice-T, E-40, Too $hort, and of course himself. Clearly, the video is making the rounds including being spotted by some of the people discussed in it.

Ice-T seems to have caught the video on Twitter and appreciated Snoop’s co-sign. Additionally he reposted the clip in a tweet that thanked his fellow west coast legend. “Thanks for the LOVE @snoopdogg. You’re in my opinion the most Famous and Recognizable rapper of all time..” his response reads. Consequently plenty of fans pulled up in the comments to agree with Snoop’s ranking, or laugh at the fact that he included himself.

Ice-T Sends Love Back At Snoop Dogg

Thanks for the LOVE @snoopdogg You’re in my opinion the most Famous and Recognizable rapper of all time.. 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/VPB7IjHG9c — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 13, 2023

Ice-T is no stranger to speaking up publicly for his fellow celebrities. A few weeks ago he called out all the “weirdos” spreading conspiracies about Jamie Foxx’s health. The actor had an unspecified medical emergency earlier this year which he is still in the process of recovering from. Subsequently, T took aim at those spreading rumors about Foxx being replaced with a clone or replicated by AI. “the man was just seriously sick and damn near died,” he said in a response tweet.

Ice-T also voiced support for the ongoing strikes in Hollywood. The writers guild and screen actors guild are both currently on strike and many celebs have been standing up for them. Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre made public statements in support of the strikes and recently T followed in their footsteps. What do you think of Snoop Dogg’s top 5 west coast rappers list and Ice-T’s response to being on it? Let us know in the comment section below.

