Ice-T Calls Out “Weirdos” Spreading Jamie Foxx Conspiracy Theories

Ice-T slammed “weirdos” on social media who have been spreading conspiracy theories about Jamie Foxx’s health. The comments come after the actor suffered a prolonged “medical complication,” throughout the last several months.

Ice-T wrote on Twitter: “People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or Ai, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died… Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos.” In another post, he added: “‘Why waste time telling the TRUTH… People prefer a Lie or just let them make up their own stories…’ smh.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice-T performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

His comments come after Foxx finally spoke out on his situation for the first time. While he didn’t elaborate specifically on the nature of the issue, he did give fans an idea of what he was going through. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” Foxx said in a video post. “I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me … with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

He also shut down rumors about his health: “By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. … Some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. Said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed, but I did go through – I went to hell and back.”

People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or Ai, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died… Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos.. https://t.co/EWklg56bnW — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 23, 2023

Foxx was first admitted to the hospital in April 2023. His daughter, Corinne, provided most of the updates throughout his time undergoing treatment, although the lack of details sparked rumors from fans.

