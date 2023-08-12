Ice-T Opens Up About Parenting: “They Grow Up With You”

During a recent interview with People, Ice-T opened up about his parenting style. The 65-year-old admits that the way he and his wife Coco raise their daughter is unconventional, however, he says it works for them. He also shared his thoughts on the 50th anniversary of hip hop, claiming that it’s a genre that brings different generations together.

“The thing about hip-hop is beside being 50, it’s one of the few musics where parents are almost in the same culture as their kids,” he explained. “The only thing is our generation, the early generations, we refused to let our kids be cooler than us. We’re like, ‘You think you understand hip-hop, but you’re not from that golden era.” He went on, revealing what he believes to be the key to parenting.

Ice-T On His Daughter Having Social Media

(L-R) Ice-T, Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole Marrow pose onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Ice-T on February 17, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“The key to having kids is having parental guidance — not necessarily parental control, but guidance to help them understand what it is,” Ice-T says. “My daughter was listening to 2 Live Crew and whatnot. My son used to sing Wu-Tang Clan without saying motherf*cker, and it was amazing.” He adds, “When you talk, it’s kind of like they grow up with you and you share that common bond which is beautiful. It’s beautiful.”

Although the way Ice-T raises his kids is far from the norm, he’s not worried about criticism. “You got to remember this: for anything anybody says about me and Coco, there’s a million billion people that are like f*ck that,” he explains. “So are you gonna listen to the negative? I always say you’re insulated by love. You got so many people out there that love you. You can’t pay attention to the idiots, you know?” He also says that his 7-year-old daughter with Coco, Chanel, is just a “normal kid” enjoying social media. “It’s fun and she likes doing it,” he explained, “We’re not afraid of anything happening.”

