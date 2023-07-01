On the latest episode of Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Ice-T popped by as their special guest for the conversation. During their talk, the went through a lot of the most important and notable aspects of the New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-raised rapper’s career. Whether it was about his history in the hip-hop game, his acting experiences, or his thoughts on the current generation, he spoke earnestly and vividly of his perspective. Specifically, some of the most interesting points of the conversation revolved around him speaking on the evolution of the genre and his interactions with artists like Tupac Shakur and when he first heard the genre. Overall, it holds a lot of enlightening stories and insights into the MC’s legendary career.

For example, Ice-T briefly addressed how he interprets different roles as an actor, especially considering his life experiences. Specifically, he spoke on the surprising similarity between portraying a police officer and playing the part of a gangster. “We all have had enough experience with the cops, you can act like a cop,” he explained. “Like when I’m on ‘Law & Order,’ right before I do the scene, I just go ‘A**hole, a**hole, a**hole, a**hole.’ And then I talk down to you. But dig this, playing a cop and playing a gangster is the exact same acting. Exact same acting. We both got a gun, we both got an attitude, we both want answers, or there will be a consequence.”

Ice-T’s Drink Champs Episode

Of course, not every story told in Ice-T’s Drink Champs episode was as serious. One funny anecdote that he told was when he tried to get ecstasy for his wife Coco Austin at a club. When a dealer recognized him, he ended up giving him about 20 tablets of MDMA. It’s unclear what he did with all that ecstasy, but at least Coco was probably pleased with getting such a large stash for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, it’s heartening to see that the Drink Champs episode went well, because the 65-year-old isn’t the biggest fan of podcasts. “Artist Public Service: Doing Interviews can be risky if you Don’t know what you’re doing…” he wrote on Twitter. “They will talk to you for hours hoping you say one thing they can TWIST and hype up for clicks.. Unfortunately most podcast have now DEVOLVED to this BS. Just sayin.” For more news and the latest updates on Ice-T and Drink Champs, stick around on HNHH.

