Ice Cube has undoubtedly made his fair share of hits throughout his decorated career. However, he declined to participate in a Verzuz battle with both LL Cool J and Scarface.

His reason? Because it’s all love on his side.

Ice Cube speaks during SiriusXM and Pandora Playback with Mount Westmore including E-40, Too Short & Ice Cube at SiriusXM Studios on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

In a recent appearance on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, Cube explained he has an entirely different concept for the famous battles.

The “No Vaseline” rapper was asked about whether or not he has any desire to compete in a head-to-head hit battle. His answer remains no.

His preferred concept is just for him and his opponent to play each other’s favourite songs of theirs. Of course, this ultra-friendly format isn’t exactly how the Verzuz battles actually go down.

Currently, artists go head-to-head in the popular web series by choosing the best of their own hits. After going back and forth over 20 rounds, the viewers determine the winner on their own terms.

As a result, the N.W.A. star is not interested. “I can’t go against people I admire. LL is an OG to me in the game, so I can’t see it. Me and Scarface love each other, but we don’t communicate enough to do a Verzuz together. I don’t want it to be competition,” says the 53-year-old.

Ice Cube talks #VERZUZ: “I can’t go against people I admire. LL is an OG to me in the game, so I can’t see it. Me and Scarface love each other, but we don’t communicate enough to do a Verzuz together. I don’t want it to be competition.” pic.twitter.com/qKOadS1jwP — FMHipHop (@_FMHipHop) December 9, 2022

Just last year, the Houston native funnily made similar comments about the possibility of a Verzuz clash against his friend. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the “Smile” rapper claimed he would beat Cube by playing his favourite “Cube sh*t.”

In other recent news, Ice Cube has dropped his new album as a member of MOUNT WESTMORE. The supergroup finds the Ride Along actor uniting with three other West Coast hip-hop legends – Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Too $hort.

SNOOP CUBE 40 $HORT officially dropped just last night (December 9). The project had been teased since last year.

What do you think of Ice Cube’s proposed format for a Verzuz battle? Comment down below, and check back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[via]