Those “Top Rappers” lists certainly get people talking, and Nia Long is sharing her picks. The actress has been engulfed in a busy season as her new movie, You People, creates a buzz. Additionally, Long also stars in MISSING, and while on the red carpet for the film’s Los Angeles premiere, The Source caught up with the actress and asked her about her music tastes.

When questioned about her Top 5 rappers, the veteran entertainer paid homage to several of the culture’s pioneers and influencers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Nia Long attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “You People” at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“Anything Tribe Called Quest,” she began. “Anything Nas. anything Eric B. & Rakim, anything [Queen] Latifah. I gotta give a shoutout to my female rappers.”

She took a moment to think before adding her final choice.

“Man, who else?” she asked herself. “Heavy D.” Of the late rapper Long said, “That’s my guy. I miss him so much.”

Responses to Long’s picks were met with mixed reviews as she chose all east coast artists. However, the actress was praised by some for excluding Biggie and Tupac Shakur, as those names are common.

Also, Long has made headlines recently, and it hasn’t been for her acting career. After 13 years together, the actress and Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka split following his cheating scandal.

Check out Nia Long’s chat with The Source above.

