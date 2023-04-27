hip-hop culture
- PoliticsDemocrats Announce Hip-Hop Task Force With The Black Music Action CoalitionThe Congressional Hip-Hop Power and Justice Task Force aims to enforce legislation to defend the culture and its community.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden & Adin Ross Trade More Blows Over Streamers In Hip-HopEbro Darden got in the mix during the most recent episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast" fueled more division between.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureHow Adin Ross & Kai Cenat Are Making Hip-Hop Streams A Hot DebateThe new guard of rap journalism is catching heat and building their platforms exponentially these days. What will the future hold, and what does that mean for the visibility, culture, and knowledge of hip-hop?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDid The 2024 Grammys Get It Right?Deserved wins, perceived snubs, industry shade, and arresting the night's best rapper... When have they ever gotten it right, and does it even matter if they do?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Best Amy Winehouse Samples In Hip-HopWhether it's East Coast boom-bap, classic Atlanta trap, or contemporary West Coast genre blends, the culture's always loved the London icon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYasiin Bey, F.K.A. Mos Def, Thinks Drake Makes Pop Music, Not Hip-HopPeople calling this a diss are overreacting; if the Toronto superstar wasn't making pop music, he wouldn't be the Toronto superstar.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentIs Hip-Hop Dead?What happens when the world's biggest genre takes the slightest downturn? The answer is a repeated history whose cycle can still be broken.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole Tells Lil Yachty About The State Of Hip-Hop Today & Weight Of First-Week SalesThe "Secret Recipe." duo seem to accept hip-hop's current state, and believe that they're at the "doorstep" of a new golden era.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Calls Atlanta "The Most Important Place In Rap Music" During ConcertThe Canadian MC also invited Hawks player Trae Young, Central Cee, and Kai Cenat as his special guests in ATL.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNas Hosts Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Slick Rick, Fat Joe & More At 50th Birthday BashThe Queens legend had a lot to celebrate, including the 50th anniversary of his own life and hip-hop's, plus his final Hit-Boy album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay-Z, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre & Diddy Among Variety's Best Hip-Hop Executives ListLil Wayne, Eazy-E, Lyor Cohen, Suge Knight, Jermaine Dupri, and more also made the list.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTrippie Redd Has Interesting Take On The State Of Hip-HopTrippie Redd wants there to be less division. By Alexander Cole
- MusicCoi Leray Proposes All-Female Rap Song For First Number One Hip-Hop Hit Of 2023Do you think Coi's plan will work?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentHow Russ is Dominating the Independent Hip-Hop SpaceReleasing eleven projects before he finally blew up, Russ is a symbol of independence in the hip-hop industry. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicTimbaland Delivers A Unique Hip-Hop Mount RushmoreTimbaland has a lot of names on his list.By Alexander Cole