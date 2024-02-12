Joe Budden & Adin Ross Trade More Blows Over Streamers In Hip-Hop

There's a big divide right now in the hip-hop media world: the old guard of journalists and commentators against the new wave of streamers and content creators. There's perhaps no better example of this right now than Joe Budden's recent tirades against the likes of Kai Cenat and Adin Ross. During his most recent episode of his podcast, released Sunday (February 11), he invited Ebro Darden to chime in as well, and reopened these wounds. Moreover, the issue stems from a lack of knowledge and authority that folks like Ross and Cenat have in the rapper's eyes. No matter where you fall on this spat, it's an important conversation to heal from.

"There’s a lot of people involved in culture that know absolutely nothing about culture,” Joe Budden's new comments kicked off. “But today, because of tech, they’re integral parts in the conversation. In the song making, in what the artists can and cannot do. It’s like, who the f**k are you? Where did you come from? For me, the hip-hop I come from, there’s no world where me and Adin Ross need to talk about something. Who the f**k are you, n***a? Where did you just pop up from?"

The Joe Budden & Adin Ross Battle Continues Over Streaming In Rap Culture

Furthermore, this was Adin Ross' response on his Kick stream to Joe Budden reigniting this issue. "So why bring me up, bro? How does that make any sense? Why are you bringing me up, I respond, and now you’re saying there’s no reason for him and I to be in a conversation? What do you want to gain out of it? You want to gain something out of it, clearly. Is your podcast doing that bad, your numbers are that bad, you need me to react to it? Damn, nothing just works out for you, bro. Your rap career failed, your podcast is clearly failing."

Meanwhile, this debacle began because Kai Cenat complained about Killer Mike winning the Best Rap Album Grammy over Travis Scott, and saying he didn't even know who Mike was. When Budden blasted him, Ross defended Cenat, and now it's all-out animosity. We'll see if these personalities can learn from this exchange. For more news and the latest updates on Joe Budden and Adin Ross, come back to HNHH.

