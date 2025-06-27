TDE's Punch Draws Backlash For Wanting "Unity" In Hip-Hop After Kendrick Lamar & Drake Battle

Punch has been all over Twitter since the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef blew up, which made OVO fans call these new comments hypocritical.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake fans will probably keep their beef going for the rest of eternity, even if both artists decide to become best friends tomorrow. But many fans didn't expect their close associates to have that same kind of energy, which is why Top Dawg Entertainment's president Punch is getting some backlash right now.

He recently took to Twitter with a message about wanting unity in hip-hop culture. Many OVO fans in the replies scoffed at this mentality, since Punch has been on social media clapping back at K.Dot critics (albeit while also defending the Toronto superstar) throughout this entire combative saga.

"Ok. Let's further the conversation..." the TDE executive expressed. "Hip Hop is always in need of unity. One of the beautiful things about Hip Hop is the diversity and uniqueness based on individuals and regions. Unity isn’t about everyone being the same, it’s about protecting the culture as a whole. Unify and get rid of the cancer. And that cancer is whatever HIP HOP decides it is."

"… and before yall get cooking, this isn’t a personal attack on anyone or any group in particular. It’s Just a general observation of the state of Hip Hop Culture. Thru my lens of course," he added in a clarifying reply.

Drake Retiring

At the end of the day, Punch's assessment is a righteous one in theory, even if the circumstances of his Kendrick Lamar support against Drake don't always match up with that mentality. But then again, we could say the same for pretty much any perspective on this beef at this point, since it's become such a social media firestorm.

Sadly, there aren't even moments of unity among artists these days, as everyone is still on edge. For example, T-Pain recently caught a shot from the 6ix God himself for his comments on Drake retiring, a possibility which The Boy teased years ago at this point. The battle very much changed that trajectory, but people can't even agree on that point.

As such, we will see if Punch decides to continue advocating for hip-hop unity, and if that includes moving past the Drizzy discussion. Unity's certainly very needed right now...

