This is Diddy's latest sexual assault lawsuit, which arrived as his trial's defense team is getting ready to give their closing arguments.

Diddy's legal team has spent over a year now denying the many sexual assault allegations against him, but civil court continues to stack up its cases. The latest lawsuit against Sean Combs comes from a man named Brandon Adams who accused him of allegedly sodomizing him at a house party.

According to TMZ, attorney Tony Buzbee is representing Adams in this lawsuit. You may recognize Buzbee's name for his controversial representation of various other Diddy accusers, which got him into a current legal battle with none other than Jay-Z.

Nevertheless, Adams' allegations are as follows. He alleges that a chauffeur he met at a Los Angeles gas station invited him to the Bad Boy mogul's house party in 2021. The accuser allegedly left his phone in the car, saw many celebs at the party that he didn't interact with, and passed out on an empty bed after getting dizzy from some drinks.

Then, Adams alleged that the next thing he remembered was a hand unbuckling his belt and heard someone say, "You're about to get that Diddy love." "Don't worry, you're about to get a great massage," he allegedly heard before he turned around and saw Combs allegedly sodomizing him. Adams allegedly tried to stop it, but the New York executive allegedly recited his driver's license information to him while he grabbed the back of his neck.

Diddy Trial
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Combs was allegedly done, he left, and Adams recalled allegedly feeling a "vile sensation." He allegedly tried to confront the mogul about it, but security allegedly told him he could either leave the Diddy party with no issues or exit "the hard way." Upon choosing the former, they allegedly made Adams sign a non-disclosure agreement.

On the way back from the alleged party, police arrested Adams for a DUI. He blames this on the alleged "lingering effects of the drugs he unknowingly consumed." Adams seeks damages in his case and accused Diddy of alleged sexual assault, sexual battery, gender violence, and more.

Meanwhile, the federal Diddy trial just heard closing arguments from the prosecution yesterday (Thursday, June 26) and will continue with the defense's final remarks. Then, the jury will deliberate, and folks expect a verdict to arrive next week.

