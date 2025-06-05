Tony Buzbee Quotes Jay-Z's "Big Pimpin'" In Latest Legal Filing

Tony Buzbee referenced Jay-Z's iconic song, "Big Pimpin'," in a motion to dismiss one of the defamation lawsuits the rapper is pursuing against him. As caught by Billboard, Buzbee argues that the vulgar lyrics run counter to the reputation Jay claims the attorney tarnished by representing a Jane Doe accusing him of alleged rape, last year.

“Carter’s latest pleading bemoans what he describes as the ‘incredibly painful’ event of explaining [the rape] allegations to ‘his wife’ and ‘their children,’” Buzbee writes. “To put those allegations in their proper context, it is helpful to view them alongside the following lyrics from one of Carter’s most successful songs, which became famous nationwide around the time [the accuser] claims her sexual assault occurred.”

Buzbee then includes the following lyrics from Jay-Z's hit song, "Big Pimpin'," which released back in 2000: “You know I thug ‘em, f*ck ‘em, love ‘em, leave ‘em ‘cause I don’t f*ckin’ need ‘em / Take ‘em out the hood, keep ‘em lookin’ good but I don’t f*ckin’ feed ‘em.”

The lawyer continues: “Released more than 25 years ago, this song of Carter’s, like many of the others that made him famous, contains lyric after lyric describing Carter’s views on the loss of innocence and how men should treat wom

Jay-Z previously expressed regret over the lyrics to "Big Pimpin'" while speaking with the Wall Street Journal in 2010. “Some [lyrics] become really profound when you see them in writing. Not ‘Big Pimpin’. That’s the exception,” he said at the time. “It was like, I can’t believe I said that. And kept saying it. What kind of animal would say this sort of thing?”

Jay-Z Allegations

The Jane Doe originally accused Jay-Z and Diddy of allegedly raping her at an after-party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was just 13 years old. Jay and Diddy both denied the allegations, and the accuser eventually dropped her lawsuit.

Jay-Z currently has two cases open against Buzbee: one in California and one in Alabama. The latest motion centers around the requested dismissal of the Alabama case, which Buzbee labels a “clear attempt by Carter to punish his accuser and silence potential accusers.”