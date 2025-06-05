Tony Buzbee Quotes Jay-Z's "Big Pimpin'" In Latest Legal Filing

BY Cole Blake 464 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Tony Buzbee is attempting to get one of the defamation lawsuits that Jay-Z has filed against him dismissed.

Tony Buzbee referenced Jay-Z's iconic song, "Big Pimpin'," in a motion to dismiss one of the defamation lawsuits the rapper is pursuing against him. As caught by Billboard, Buzbee argues that the vulgar lyrics run counter to the reputation Jay claims the attorney tarnished by representing a Jane Doe accusing him of alleged rape, last year.

“Carter’s latest pleading bemoans what he describes as the ‘incredibly painful’ event of explaining [the rape] allegations to ‘his wife’ and ‘their children,’” Buzbee writes. “To put those allegations in their proper context, it is helpful to view them alongside the following lyrics from one of Carter’s most successful songs, which became famous nationwide around the time [the accuser] claims her sexual assault occurred.”

Buzbee then includes the following lyrics from Jay-Z's hit song, "Big Pimpin'," which released back in 2000: “You know I thug ‘em, f*ck ‘em, love ‘em, leave ‘em ‘cause I don’t f*ckin’ need ‘em /  Take ‘em out the hood, keep ‘em lookin’ good but I don’t f*ckin’ feed ‘em.”

The lawyer continues: “Released more than 25 years ago, this song of Carter’s, like many of the others that made him famous, contains lyric after lyric describing Carter’s views on the loss of innocence and how men should treat wom

Jay-Z previously expressed regret over the lyrics to "Big Pimpin'" while speaking with the Wall Street Journal in 2010. “Some [lyrics] become really profound when you see them in writing. Not ‘Big Pimpin’. That’s the exception,” he said at the time. “It was like, I can’t believe I said that. And kept saying it. What kind of animal would say this sort of thing?”

Read More: Tony Buzbee's Legal Issues Continue After Withdrawing From 15 Diddy Lawsuits

Jay-Z Allegations

The Jane Doe originally accused Jay-Z and Diddy of allegedly raping her at an after-party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was just 13 years old. Jay and Diddy both denied the allegations, and the accuser eventually dropped her lawsuit.

Jay-Z currently has two cases open against Buzbee: one in California and one in Alabama. The latest motion centers around the requested dismissal of the Alabama case, which Buzbee labels a “clear attempt by Carter to punish his accuser and silence potential accusers.”

Read More: Tony Buzbee Decides Against Representing Moriah Mills In Possible Lawsuit Against Zion Williamson

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.7K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Jay-Z's Attorney Shares Bombshell Audio Of Jane Doe Allegedly Admitting He Never Assaulted Her 2.6K
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music Jay-Z's Accuser Denies Admitting He Never Assaulted Her Despite Bombshell Audio Clip 861
Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Original Content Jay-Z Perfected The Art Of The Lead Single 8.7K