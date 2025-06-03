Tony Buzbee has decided against representing Moriah Mills if she goes through with taking legal action against New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. The update comes after an anonymous woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him, last week. According to TMZ Sports, Mills contacted Buzbee to discuss potential litigation she's been considering taking against her ex.

Buzbee confirmed he declined representing Mills in a statement provided to the outlet. "A member of our staff spoke to her," he said. "After review, we declined to take her case. We can't comment about the details or merits of her claims. As you know we are contacted by numerous people across the United States daily with grievances. We can’t help them all. Some of those we do take are resolved quietly. A number are filed and litigated, like the $640 million jury verdict we achieved a few weeks back. Only a small few become public."

Moriah Mills hasn't announced why she would be suing Zion Williamson at this point. She previously addressed the other woman's lawsuit in an emotional video on social media. "Everybody deserves a chance to be heard, and I hope me and any of the other victims… I just hope we all get justice," Moriah Mills alleged, as caught by the account FearBuck. "The amount of bashing, humiliation, slander, and threats that I've been receiving these last three years has been a lot. It's causing me a lot of stress, emotional distress. And I just hope we all can come to justice and this all can be resolved and nobody has to relive all these things ever again."

Zion Williamson Allegations

As for the lawsuit Zion Williamson is already facing, the Jane Doe accuses him of a "continuing pattern of abusive, controlling and threatening behavior" with allegations of rape as well as "sexual, physical, emotional and financial" abuse, according to ESPN. She claims they were in a relationship during Williamson's freshman year at Duke and that it lasted from 2018 to 2023. With the lawsuit, she's seeking monetary damages for emotional distress.

Williamson has already denied the woman's alllegations. "We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them," his attorneys said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless. … This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance."