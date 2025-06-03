Tony Buzbee Decides Against Representing Moriah Mills In Possible Lawsuit Against Zion Williamson

BY Cole Blake 893 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New Orleans Pelicans v Minnesota Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 19: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during a post-game interview following the Pelicans victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on March 19, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ben Brewer/Getty Images)
It's unclear why exactly Moriah Mills is considering taking legal action against her ex, NBA star Zion Williamson.

Tony Buzbee has decided against representing Moriah Mills if she goes through with taking legal action against New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. The update comes after an anonymous woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him, last week. According to TMZ Sports, Mills contacted Buzbee to discuss potential litigation she's been considering taking against her ex.

Buzbee confirmed he declined representing Mills in a statement provided to the outlet. "A member of our staff spoke to her," he said. "After review, we declined to take her case. We can't comment about the details or merits of her claims. As you know we are contacted by numerous people across the United States daily with grievances. We can’t help them all. Some of those we do take are resolved quietly. A number are filed and litigated, like the $640 million jury verdict we achieved a few weeks back. Only a small few become public."

Moriah Mills hasn't announced why she would be suing Zion Williamson at this point. She previously addressed the other woman's lawsuit in an emotional video on social media. "Everybody deserves a chance to be heard, and I hope me and any of the other victims… I just hope we all get justice," Moriah Mills alleged, as caught by the account FearBuck. "The amount of bashing, humiliation, slander, and threats that I've been receiving these last three years has been a lot. It's causing me a lot of stress, emotional distress. And I just hope we all can come to justice and this all can be resolved and nobody has to relive all these things ever again."

Read More: Moriah Mills Emotionally Addresses Zion Williamson's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Zion Williamson Allegations

As for the lawsuit Zion Williamson is already facing, the Jane Doe accuses him of a "continuing pattern of abusive, controlling and threatening behavior" with allegations of rape as well as "sexual, physical, emotional and financial" abuse, according to ESPN. She claims they were in a relationship during Williamson's freshman year at Duke and that it lasted from 2018 to 2023. With the lawsuit, she's seeking monetary damages for emotional distress.

Williamson has already denied the woman's alllegations. "We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them," his attorneys said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless. … This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance."

Read More: Moriah Mills Is Allegedly Considering A Zion Williamson Lawsuit

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Moriah Mills Zion Williamson Sexual Assault Lawsuit Sports News Sports Moriah Mills Emotionally Addresses Zion Williamson's Sexual Assault Lawsuit 2.7K
Moriah Mills Zion Williamson Lawsuit Sports News Sports Moriah Mills Is Allegedly Considering A Zion Williamson Lawsuit 980
Moriah Mills Zion Williamson Beat Her Gossip Moriah Mills Alleges That Zion Williamson Is A Woman Beater 2.2K
BASKET-NBA-ALLSTAR-PRESS-CONFERENCE Sports Moriah Mills Claims She's Pregnant Amid Zion Williamson Drama 3.6K