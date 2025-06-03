Moriah Mills, adult entertainer and model, has to rethink how she wants to go about taking legal action against Zion Williamson. The ex-partner of the New Orleans Pelicans star recently felt inspired to do so and went to Tony Buzbee for help. However, he decided to turn down that opportunity.

Her actions were sparked by an anonymous woman accusing Zion of sexual assault, kidnapping, and more. She sent in her suit on May 29 in a Los Angeles court. The Jane Doe alleges they were in a relationship from his college days at Duke through 2023. However, Zion's team has labeled these allegations as "categorically false and reckless."

Moriah Mills did speak out following this news, alluding to the fact that she's been through the same with Zion Williamson. "Everybody deserves a chance to be heard, and I hope me and any of the other victims… I just hope we all get justice. The amount of bashing, humiliation, slander, and threats that I've been receiving these last three years has been a lot. It's causing me a lot of stress, emotional distress. And I just hope we all can come to justice and this all can be resolved, and nobody has to relive all these things ever again."

Zion Williamson And Moriah Mills

This has led Cam'ron to weigh in on the Williamson-Mills saga, doing so on his It Is What It Is platform, as caught by Complex. The rapper and debate show host went absolutely ballistic on Moriah, even going as far as to say that she needs jail time for "harassing" the NBA player.

He got very disrespectful with his comments and labeled her a "c*m-bucket slut," "a p*rn star that Zion f*cked," and a "stalker." Cam'ron also added, "You never call rape. B*tch, you was mad he got another b*tch pregnant and you was upset. You do p*rn. N****s c*m on your face for a living."

The former Diplomat MC continued the nasty remarks adding, "I caught a couple joints on her joint a couple times 'cause she ain't a bad looking chick. But then when she started stalking, I was like, 'I can't even jerk off to the b*tch no more."

Ultimately, he thinks Zion "didn't know she's going to get attached and go crazy." Moreover, he thinks that Zion was just a fan of Moriah's since "middle school and high school."

Cam'ron then touched on the accuser's suit with a bit of skepticism. "I just wanna see a little evidence with these accusations. I'm not saying she doesn't have evidence, I didn't do any due diligence on this topic, I just read it and was like, 'Whatever, here we go again,'" he said.