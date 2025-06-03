Cam'ron Believes Moriah Mills Needs Jail Time For "Harassing" Zion Williamson

BY Zachary Horvath 567 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"For Khadija" Tribeca Festival After Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Cam'ron attends "For Khadija" Tribeca Festival After Party at Lavo on June 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Moriah Mills wants to take legal action against Zion Williamson, but her motives are a mystery. Tony Buzbee recently declined to help her too.

Moriah Mills, adult entertainer and model, has to rethink how she wants to go about taking legal action against Zion Williamson. The ex-partner of the New Orleans Pelicans star recently felt inspired to do so and went to Tony Buzbee for help. However, he decided to turn down that opportunity.

Her actions were sparked by an anonymous woman accusing Zion of sexual assault, kidnapping, and more. She sent in her suit on May 29 in a Los Angeles court. The Jane Doe alleges they were in a relationship from his college days at Duke through 2023. However, Zion's team has labeled these allegations as "categorically false and reckless."

Moriah Mills did speak out following this news, alluding to the fact that she's been through the same with Zion Williamson. "Everybody deserves a chance to be heard, and I hope me and any of the other victims… I just hope we all get justice. The amount of bashing, humiliation, slander, and threats that I've been receiving these last three years has been a lot. It's causing me a lot of stress, emotional distress. And I just hope we all can come to justice and this all can be resolved, and nobody has to relive all these things ever again."

Read More: Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Sexual Assault By Diddy Accuser

Zion Williamson And Moriah Mills

This has led Cam'ron to weigh in on the Williamson-Mills saga, doing so on his It Is What It Is platform, as caught by Complex. The rapper and debate show host went absolutely ballistic on Moriah, even going as far as to say that she needs jail time for "harassing" the NBA player.

He got very disrespectful with his comments and labeled her a "c*m-bucket slut," "a p*rn star that Zion f*cked," and a "stalker." Cam'ron also added, "You never call rape. B*tch, you was mad he got another b*tch pregnant and you was upset. You do p*rn. N****s c*m on your face for a living."

The former Diplomat MC continued the nasty remarks adding, "I caught a couple joints on her joint a couple times 'cause she ain't a bad looking chick. But then when she started stalking, I was like, 'I can't even jerk off to the b*tch no more."

Ultimately, he thinks Zion "didn't know she's going to get attached and go crazy." Moreover, he thinks that Zion was just a fan of Moriah's since "middle school and high school."

Cam'ron then touched on the accuser's suit with a bit of skepticism. "I just wanna see a little evidence with these accusations. I'm not saying she doesn't have evidence, I didn't do any due diligence on this topic, I just read it and was like, 'Whatever, here we go again,'" he said.

You can view his comments around the 41:00 of the video above.

Read More: Diddy's Defense Lawyer Is Pregnant Amid Criminal Trial

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
New Orleans Pelicans v Minnesota Timberwolves Sports Tony Buzbee Decides Against Representing Moriah Mills In Possible Lawsuit Against Zion Williamson 1319
Moriah Mills Zion Williamson Sexual Assault Lawsuit Sports News Sports Moriah Mills Emotionally Addresses Zion Williamson's Sexual Assault Lawsuit 2.7K
Moriah Mills Zion Williamson Lawsuit Sports News Sports Moriah Mills Is Allegedly Considering A Zion Williamson Lawsuit 980
Moriah Mills Zion Williamson Beat Her Gossip Moriah Mills Alleges That Zion Williamson Is A Woman Beater 2.2K