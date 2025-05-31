Moriah Mills Is Allegedly Considering A Zion Williamson Lawsuit

Moriah Mills Zion Williamson Lawsuit Sports News
Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Moriah Mills previously claimed that she and Zion Williamson had a fling, which resulted in a lot of drama a few years ago.

Zion Williamson recently received a bombshell lawsuit in Los Angeles from an anonymous woman accusing him of alleged sexual assault, kidnapping, and more. This situation brought up some other drama in his personal life, including an alleged reaction from one of his alleged former flings.

For those unaware, adult actress Moriah Mills claimed she dated Zion Williamson back in 2023 and alleged he cheated on her with the mother of his child. Now, according to TMZ Sports, she's allegedly considering launching a lawsuit of her own against the NBA star.

Attorney Tony Buzbee reportedly spoke to the outlet on Friday (May 30) and alleged that Mills reached out to him. You most likely recognize his name from representing Deshaun Watson's accusers and from his multiple clients accusing Diddy of sexual misconduct. One of Buzbee's cases, which named Jay-Z, became particularly notorious for its dismissal and the media firestorm it caused.

Tony Buzbee claims Moriah Mills has her own Zion Williamson accusations which she's considering taking to court. He said he's "evaluating her claims" for now. It's unclear what the specific allegations are at press time.

Zion Williamson Accused
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets
Mar 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) brings the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only that, but TMZ Sports also reportedly spoke to Mills on Friday. "I really hope all the victims, including me, get justice," she remarked. "Things that have happened in the past with him and with anybody else, everything gets resolved. A lot of us don't deserve that. A lot of things have been swept under the rug for so long. I feel sorry to the victim. I've been through a lot of stuff with him. It's just shocking, you know?"

"I don't want to talk about that right now without my lawyer present," Moriah Mills added concerning Zion Williamson, refusing to comment on the possibility of a lawsuit from her.

"I'm just shocked," Mills continued. "Hopefully he changes and the victim and me and everyone else can find comfort and move past all of this. Zion, I hope you can change your ways. Just change, because this is disgusting, what you're doing to everyone. It's just not right. This is not the man that I met a few years back, this is not who I thought you would become. This is not a representation of your job, this is very serious. I just hope you change your ways, because your job and your family and your legacy is on the line. This is serious."

Zion Williamson denied these allegations in a statement. He and his legal team called them a money grab with questionable methods, and plan to countersue.

