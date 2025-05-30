Zion Williamson did not make the NBA playoffs this year, but this is still a very busy time for him for far more negative reasons. According to TMZ Sports, he recently received a lawsuit from an anonymous woman alleging sexual assault, kidnapping, and more.

The legal filing reportedly emerged on Thursday (May 29) in Los Angeles court from a Jane Doe claiming to be the basketball star's ex partner. She alleges they started dating in 2018 when he was playing for Duke. Doe alleges that in 2020, about a year after Williamson joined the New Orleans Pelicans, he sexually assaulted her in Southern California.

The alleged violent incident, per her allegations, happened on September 23 at his Beverly Hills home. Doe allegedly told Zion Williamson she was tired and wanted to sleep. He allegedly called her a "stuck-up b***h" and said "she could not go to sleep without having sex with him."

Then, Williamson allegedly pinned her down on a bed and sexually assaulted her. The lawsuit claims he allegedly threw Doe's phone, choked and screamed at her, and was noticeably drunk.

In addition, the plaintiff alleged that the North Carolina native sexually assaulted her amid anger at her for wanting to visit friends in San Diego. He allegedly took Doe's her phone and laptop afterwards, thus eliminating the possibility of medical care.

"These two incidents were not isolated," the lawsuit alleges. "[Williamson] continued to abuse, r**e, assault, and batter Plaintiff in California and other states, including Louisiana and Texas, until the relationship ended in 2023."

Zion Williamson Lawsuit

Furthemore, the plantiff claims Zion Williamson allegedly strangled her "with such force that she reasonably feared for her life and eventually lost consciousness... multiple times between 2020 and 2023 in California and Louisiana."

Other claims include allegations that he threatened to have his security guard shoot her on various occasions. Also, Doe alleges Williamson made the same threat about her parents and allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her head in Louisiana in 2022. This allegedly made her "reasonably fear for her life."

In addition, there are allegations about various instances of other physical abuses, not letting Doe move freely, and constant substance use. Her attorney reportedly told TMZ Sports they "don't want to litigate this case in the media." However, the lawyer added that this is a serious case Doe hopes to see her day in court for.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson's legal team reportedly released a statement addressing these allegations in this lawsuit. They stated that they're taking these "categorically false and reckless" accusations seriously.