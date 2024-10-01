Zion Williamson Gets Fed Up With Reporter Asking Why Kendrick Lamar Wasn't On His Playlist

Clearly, this NBA journalist is a K. Dot stan.

The 2024-2025 NBA season is approaching fast, and this year's media day has already come and went. However, one team's player is making some headlines for their press conference appearance. According to Billboard, New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson answered various questions throughout his 13 minutes on the mic. However, one reporter toward the end really got on Zion's nerves. At around the 12:30 mark, the man asks him a two-parter. One of them is basketball related in regard to his new teammate Dejounte Murray. The other one though, was completely unrelated to the Pelicans.

It was a pretty confrontational one, as the reporter inquired, "Why wasn't Kendrick Lamar on your list for off-season workout playlists"? Previously, Zion Williamson stated that he had been bumping a lot of Nas, Larry June, Curren$y, and Biggie. This obviously pushed some sort of button for the reporter because he feels "like you have two good songs you could’ve been playing in the gym". Zion wanted to know which songs he was referring to. That's when the man replied, "‘Euphoria’ and ‘Not Like Us.’ Where was the greatness of the summer in your tracklist"?

Read More: Pras Michel Accuses Lauryn Hill Of Fraud In New Lawsuit

Zion Williamson Was Done With The Press Conference After This

The former Duke Blue Devil let the obvious Lamar stan that he's got a lot of respect for the MC. "I hear you", he began. However, he just ultimately didn't choose to have him playing during his training sessions. "But you know, you’re entitled to your opinion. I’m entitled to mine". Not too long after saying that though, Zion grew frustrated and wound up ending his press conference perhaps sooner than expected after saying, "But saying that c’mon, it’s Kendrick Lamar. Like, I really gotta sit up here and talk about how good of an artist he is"? Overall, it's a pretty uncomfortable interaction, so if you get secondhand embarrassment, don't say we didn't warn you.