Megan Thee Stallion's Attorney Responds To Tory Lanez's Alleged New Evidence

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 1140 Views
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Megan Thee Stallion attends the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)
Megan Thee Stallion would receive an apology from Dream Con for their likes of Tory Lanez-related content ahead of her headlining set.

Megan The Stallion's legal team claps back at launch of a new Tory Lanez website and new footage claiming the Canadian rapper's innocence. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna joined Lanez's case last week with a promise to get the "Say It" hitmaker's release. Megan's team claims the Congresswoman launched a smear campaign against Megan Thee Stallion.

The Hotgirl Hottie's legal team believes that Lanez's legal team are releasing misleading narratives and contradicting arguments. Last week, it was reported that Tory Lanez's Body guard said Kelsey Harris shot Megan, but this week it's reproted that body-cam footage says a new witness saw Kelsy Harris shoot Megan.

"Tory Lanez's team can't keep a story straight," Megan's attorney Alex Spiro said in a official statement. "Last week, they argued that Kelsey Harris shot Megan and now, they're claiming that Megan only stepped on glass. They continue to rehash old evidence from trial and re-package it as new information to desperately sway public opinion. There was no new evidence displayed today – simply a sad attempt from Tory's team to copy our presentation format to peddle misinformation. It's embarrassing that Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is integrating herself into the California criminal justice system for click-bait. Instead, she should be focused on serving her own constituents in Florida rather than chasing celebrities."

Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion?

The statement from Megan’s legal team follows their recent release of a detailed presentation dismantling the misinformation. It reaffirms that no new evidence has been introduced since Lanez’s 2022 conviction for shooting Megan in the foot.

Among the most damning points are text messages sent by Lanez to Megan just hours after the shooting. In those messages, he apologized—an admission that undermines his shifting narrative. Additionally, Lanez previously commented on Instagram confirming that Kelsey Harris was not the shooter, further contradicting the new theory.

Claims of never-before-seen Ring camera footage are also false. That footage, already shown during trial, captured the sound of five gunshots and was presented to the jury.

DNA evidence established a high likelihood—90 percent—that the male DNA found on the firearm belonged to Lanez. Both Megan and Harris testified under oath that Lanez offered them each $1 million in hush money following the shooting.

While Lanez’s camp continues to fan conspiracy theories, Megan’s legal team stands firm. The facts have been heard, tested, and proven.

Tory Lanez has been transferred to a new prison following his attack. He now resides in a correctional facility in Northern California. Lanez is expected to make a full recovered after being stabbed multiple times.

