At the end of 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty of three felony charges related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He was later sentenced to ten years in prison, but countless fans and peers continue to support him. This includes Lil Tjay, who took to his Instagram Story yesterday to come to his defense. He shared a petition calling for Lanez's release and accused Meg of lying.

"I know some of ya prolly passionately belive shawty tho that's the scary part [sic]," he wrote, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. "I would've crashed out fr ngl." Lil Tjay is far from the only person backing Lanez's fight for freedom, however.

Amber Rose also recently revealed why she's continued to support the performer during an appearance on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show.

“I’m advocating for Tory Lanez because the evidence shows that he’s innocent. He deserves to be pardoned by Governor Gavin Newsom. He’s 100 percent exonerated from the gun and for that alone, he should be home with his family," she claimed at the time.

Tory Lanez Petition

Lanez's legal team launched a new website earlier this week featuring footage from the night of the shooting, which they're trying to use to support their claim that he's innocent. This prompted a quick response from Meg's attorney, Alex Spiro.