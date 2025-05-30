Lil Tjay Backs Tory Lanez As He Fights Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

BY Caroline Fisher 529 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Tjay Backs Tory Lanez Hip Hop News
during day 2 of 2024 Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida
According to a new post from Lil Tjay, he would have "crashed out" if he were in Tory Lanez's position right now.

At the end of 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty of three felony charges related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He was later sentenced to ten years in prison, but countless fans and peers continue to support him. This includes Lil Tjay, who took to his Instagram Story yesterday to come to his defense. He shared a petition calling for Lanez's release and accused Meg of lying.

"I know some of ya prolly passionately belive shawty tho that's the scary part [sic]," he wrote, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. "I would've crashed out fr ngl." Lil Tjay is far from the only person backing Lanez's fight for freedom, however.

Amber Rose also recently revealed why she's continued to support the performer during an appearance on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show.

“I’m advocating for Tory Lanez because the evidence shows that he’s innocent. He deserves to be pardoned by Governor Gavin Newsom. He’s 100 percent exonerated from the gun and for that alone, he should be home with his family," she claimed at the time.

Read More: Tory Lanez Still Hasn't Filed Any New Evidence In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Petition

Lanez's legal team launched a new website earlier this week featuring footage from the night of the shooting, which they're trying to use to support their claim that he's innocent. This prompted a quick response from Meg's attorney, Alex Spiro.

"Tory Lanez's team can't keep a story straight," he fired back. "Last week, they argued that Kelsey Harris shot Megan and now, they're claiming that Megan only stepped on glass. They continue to rehash old evidence from trial and re-package it as new information to desperately sway public opinion. There was no new evidence displayed today – simply a sad attempt from Tory's team to copy our presentation format to peddle misinformation. It's embarrassing that Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is integrating herself into the California criminal justice system for click-bait. Instead, she should be focused on serving her own constituents in Florida rather than chasing celebrities."

Read More: Megan, Halle, & Cassie Spoke Up — And Got Doubted, Not Defended

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala Crime Megan Thee Stallion's Attorney Responds To Tory Lanez's Alleged New Evidence 1140
Tory Lanez Hasnt Filed Evidence Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Still Hasn't Filed Any New Evidence In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case 1468
Amber Rose Tory Lanez Pardon Crime News Crime Amber Rose Reveals Why She’s Calling For Tory Lanez Pardon 1085
"Mean Girls" New York Premiere Music Charlamagne Tha God Co-Signs Megan Thee Stallion's Rant Against Tory Lanez 4.5K