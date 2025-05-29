Amber Rose Reveals Why She’s Calling For Tory Lanez Pardon

Amber Rose isn't one to hold back from sharing her opinion, especially when it's unpopular. She continues to advocate for Tory Lanez, for example, who's currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. During a recent appearance on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show, she explained why this is, sticking to her theory that he's totally innocent.

“I’m advocating for Tory Lanez because the evidence shows that he’s innocent. He deserves to be pardoned by Governor Gavin Newsom. He’s 100 percent exonerated from the gun and for that alone, he should be home with his family," the personality said, as seen in a clip shared by Hollywood Unlocked.

Cuomo proceeded to bring up text messages Lanez sent Meg after the shooting, in which he apologized. “Well, the DNA showed that it could’ve been any of four people. But, he sent a text apologizing, and Megan Thee Stallion and her friend Kelsey, [who was] there that night, said it was him. What do you do with that?” he asked.

Tory Lanez Petition

“Well, I heard the whole story from Tory’s mouth. He called me personally from prison," Amber said. Her latest remarks come shortly after Lanez posted a link to a petition calling for his freedom. It currently has more than 300,000 signatures.

"Daystar Peterson, professionally known as Tory Lanez, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence—despite what his legal team describes as overwhelming evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, missing forensic data, and politically motivated sentencing. We, the undersigned, urge California Governor Gavin Newsom to issue a pardon," the petition reads.