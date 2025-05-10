Amber Rose is certainly no stranger to speaking her mind, despite whatever haters may have to say about it. She did just this late last month, when she posed for a fake Vogue South Africa shoot alongside Natalie Nunn. She shared the photo on Instagram with the caption "African Queens," adding white queen and mixed queen emojis.

Many social media users took issue with the caption, likely due to comments she's made in the past about racial identity. A paparazzi caught up with her yesterday (May 9), and asked what she has to say to those who weren't happy about the label. “Kiss my a**,” she declared, as seen in a clip shared by The Shade Room.

Amber went on to explain that all humans' roots trace back to Africa, regardless of skin color. “We all come from the motherland,” she said. When asked to confirm that she thinks white people are in the clear to call themselves African queens, she didn't hesitate. “100%, because we all come from Africa, babe,” she said.

Joseline Vs Amber Rose

This is far from the first controversy Amber Rose has found herself wrapped up in, however. She also famously feuded with Joseline Hernandez on College Hill: Celebrity Edition. At the time, Hernandez accused Amber of wanting to be "a white girl," prompting her to throw hands. BET decided not to air footage of the fight, but it was later obtained by TMZ.

In March, Amber Rose appeared on Club Shay Shay, where she alleged that Hernandez had been trying to sleep with her before the altercation took place.