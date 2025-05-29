Tory Lanez’s legal team has released video and audio of what they believe to be new evidence. It features a man alleging he saw a woman fire the gun that shot Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk, he claims two women were fighting before the shots rang out. The story mirrors another claim the rapper's legal team made, earlier this month. They suggested Kelsey Harris' bodyguard confirmed that he allegedly overheard her admit to shooting Megan.

The drama comes as Lanez's lawyers continue trying to get him out of prison. He is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the conviction. He recently posted a petition on his Instagram Story calling for California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon him.

The petition reads: "Daystar Peterson, professionally known as Tory Lanez, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence—despite what his legal team describes as overwhelming evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, missing forensic data, and politically motivated sentencing. We, the undersigned, urge California Governor Gavin Newsom to issue a pardon."

It goes on to reference the recent pieces of alleged evidence that Lanez's team claims proves his innocence. The petition ends with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr: “'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.' This is one of those moments." At the time of publishing, it has over 300,000 signatures.

Tory Lanez Stabbing

The petition comes after Tory Lanez survived a stabbing incident behind bars, earlier this month. A fellow inmate allegedly believed the rapper was planning to attack him so he acted first, according to TMZ.

Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers previously debunked Lanez's alleged evidence as “false narratives” from “foolish bullies." According to Billboard, her attorney, Alex Spiro, wrote in a statement: “Despite Mr. Lanez being convicted at trial by overwhelming evidence (that included his own admission of his guilt), he and his team – flanked by any ignorant person they can find – have pushed whatever misleading narrative they can."

“One by one, their misleading statements unravel and all that is left is the simple truth: he was convicted by overwhelming evidence and those who seek to traumatize the victim of the crime should be called out as foolish bullies," he continued.