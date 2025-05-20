Charlamagne Tha God says he understands where Megan Thee Stallion is coming from with her frustration over the drama surrounding Tory Lanez's guilty verdict. The rapper is currently serving ten years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Charlamagne discussed a recent update in the case on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club.

Lanez's legal team came forward, last week, to announce they acquired supposed "new evidence." His lawyers claimed Kelsey Harris' bodyguard confirmed that he allegedly overheard her admit to shooting Megan.

Charlamagne said: "I can understand Megan's frustration though because as I said, I think it's strange that a court case happened, due process, all the evidence that was presented in court, weeks and weeks of testimony and evidence, and all that goes out the window because the driver allegedly overheard Kelsey say something. That only makes sense on the internet. I just ask a simple question: 'Why would Tory protect Kelsey?' And if everybody's gonna say, 'Oh, because he doesn't wanna snitch,' okay cool. Why would Megan protect Kelsey? ... I get it."

In addition to Tory Lanez's team claiming to have new evidence, Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida’s 13th district is capitalizing on the situation to call for Tory Lanez’s freedom. She urged California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom to look into the case, earlier this week.

Megan expressed her anger over the whole situation in a fiery post on social media. “At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying ? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?” she wrote. “One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn't him oh okay… ?!"